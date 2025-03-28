Barcelona extended their unbeaten streak to 19 games across all competitions with a dominant 3-0 victory over Osasuna on Thursday, moving three points clear at the top of La Liga.

Ferran Torres opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a clinical first-touch finish from close range, meeting Alejandro Balde's precise cross in a well-executed team move.

Dani Olmo doubled the lead 10 minutes later, converting from the penalty spot after being fouled, while Robert Lewandowski sealed the win with a close-range header in the 77th minute.

Undefeated since late December, Barca is the only team in Europe's top five leagues that has yet to lose in 2025.

It has 63 points from 28 games, with defending champions Real Madrid second on 60 and Atletico Madrid third on 56, with 10 games to play.

"Every match is a final from now on, and today wasn't different. We solved it quickly and soundly, and that's the important thing. Three points and move on," Torres told reporters.

The match, originally postponed on March 8 due to the death of the Catalan club's doctor Carles Minarro Garcia, saw Barcelona manager Hansi Flick field a much-changed team due to absences caused by injuries and the fitness of players returning from international duty.

Even with the likes of Lewandowski and Raphinha starting on the bench, however, Barcelona did not miss a beat and comprehensively outplayed its rivals, who did not manage a single shot on target.

Ten minutes after Torres opened the scoring, Pedri sent a long ball through the middle that Olmo took in his stride to beat the offside trap but was tripped by goalkeeper Sergio Herrera as he attempted to round him.

Herrera made a brilliant save to deny Olmo's first effort from the spot, but the referee ordered the penalty to be retaken due to an Osasuna player entering the box before the kick was taken. Olmo made no mistake with his second attempt, firing it low to the goalkeeper's right.

Olmo was forced out of the game with what appeared to be a muscle injury, replaced by academy midfielder Fermin Lopez as Flick's side continued to control possession and create several chances, mainly through teenage winger Lamine Yamal.

Torres almost extended the lead in the 38th minute, striking a free kick from the edge of the box off the crossbar, and Barcelona wasted several good chances before Lewandowski headed home a Lopez cross from close range.

Osasuna are 14th in the standings.