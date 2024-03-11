Barcelona and Napoli are set for a high-stakes showdown at Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium on Tuesday. They aim to break the deadlock in their finely balanced Champions League last-16 tie.

Following a 1-1 draw in Naples, both teams are gearing up for what promises to be an electrifying clash in Catalonia.

The aura of Diego Maradona loomed large over their previous encounter as Barcelona and Napoli faced off at the stadium named in honor of the football legend.

Despite both teams navigating through the Champions League group stage with some difficulty, they delivered a captivating spectacle in Italy.

Barcelona's veteran marksman Robert Lewandowski showcased his timeless quality with a clinical strike nearing the hour mark, edging closer to a century of goals in Europe's premier club competition.

However, Napoli's talisman Victor Osimhen ensured parity with a well-taken goal in his comeback appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations.

While Lewandowski's heroics were not quite enough to secure a first-leg advantage for Xavi's side, Barcelona will be buoyed by their unbeaten record against Napoli in their previous five encounters.

A victory in this tie would mark their third elimination of Napoli from Europe in five years, setting the stage for a long-awaited quarterfinal appearance.

La Blaugrana's recent form underlines their determination to pursue Champions League glory. They have an eight-match unbeaten streak and a string of clean sheets despite injury setbacks.

With their La Liga title hopes dwindling and Copa del Rey aspirations dashed, European success holds the key to salvaging their season.

Historically, Barcelona have thrived when avoiding defeat away from home in the first leg of a Champions League tie, progressing on 20 out of 21 occasions.

However, they face a hurdle in their recent struggles in knockout matches, a trend they aim to reverse against Napoli.

On the other hand, Napoli's journey has been marked by managerial changes and inconsistency, yet they remain a formidable force in Europe.

Under interim coach Francesco Calzona, Napoli have shown signs of resurgence, bolstered by Osimhen's scoring prowess and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's emergence.

Despite their Champions League campaign lacking the spark of previous seasons, Napoli's away form and recent performances offer hope as they face Barcelona.

With key players stepping up and injuries plaguing their opponents, Napoli are poised to capitalize on any vulnerabilities in their quest for European success.