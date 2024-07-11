La Liga giants Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement in principle with their top transfer target, Nico Williams, as per SPORT, citing anonymous sources.

The Catalans have been eyeing Williams even before his breakout performance at the Euros this summer.

On Tuesday, the forward played a pivotal role as Spain triumphed 2-1 over France, securing a spot in Sunday's final against either England or the Netherlands.

Barca prodigy Lamine Yamal stole the limelight with a sensational curling shot into the top corner, earning him the semifinal's MVP award.

However, throughout the competition, Williams and Yamal have formed a lethal partnership, terrorizing defenses of holders Italy, hosts Germany, and now 2016 finalists France from the wings.

Spain's midfielder Nico Williams (R) celebrates scoring his team's third goal with his teammate Lamine Yamal during the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between Spain and Georgia at the Cologne Stadium, Cologne, Germany, June 30, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Barcelona hope to replicate this duo's magic at the club level.

Last season, right-winger Raphinha ended up on the left flank under former head coach Xavi Hernandez.

Yamal decisively won the positional battle on the right, and with loanee Joao Felix and Ferran Torres failing to secure the left-wing spot, Raphinha was moved across.

Looking ahead to the 2024/2025 season, which will be tactically overseen by former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick, Nico is Barca's top priority.

La Blaugrana are now focused on meeting the winger’s 58 million euros ($63 million) release clause to finalize the transfer.

Athletic Club have been firm in their stance, refusing to negotiate with Barcelona and insisting that any potential suitor must pay the exit clause in full to lure Williams away from San Mames.

SPORT reported that Barcelona, under President Joan Laporta, have made significant progress by securing an agreement with Nico's camp.

Laporta has openly expressed his admiration for Williams and confidence in securing his signing.

Speaking on the radio program 'El Mati de Catalunya Radio,' Laporta stated, "Obviously, I like him very much. Today we can afford to sign Nico Williams. We can face a signing like Nico."

Laporta also addressed the club’s strategy to navigate financial constraints and adhere to La Liga's 1:1 rule, which governs player registration and wage spending.

He mentioned that Barcelona are working diligently on various operations and is optimistic about returning to financial normalcy soon.

"We will soon be able to announce the operations we have worked on. We'll be back to the normal of the Fair Play soon," he assured.