Barcelona advanced to their third consecutive Spanish Super Cup final with a commanding 2-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao in Jeddah on Wednesday, thanks to goals from Gavi and Lamine Yamal.

Gavi set the tone early, scoring in the 17th minute, while Yamal sealed the win just seven minutes into the second half.

The 14-time Super Cup champions now await the winner of Thursday's semifinal clash between holders Real Madrid and Mallorca to determine their opponent in Sunday’s final.

Barcelona’s earliest chances fell to Raphinha, who first acrobatically volleyed over and then struck a powerful free kick that keeper Unai Simon parried away. But Barca were soon rewarded for their early onslaught.

Pedri played a pass to Alejandro Balde, who pulled the ball back across to Gavi. From just outside the six-yard box, Gavi slipped his shot through Simon’s legs.

Barcelona's Pablo Gavi celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Spanish Super Cup semifinal football match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona at the King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 8, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Barca could have doubled their lead, but Raphinha hit his shot straight at the keeper when put through on a one-on-one by Yamal. Athletic finally began to create opportunities of their own.

Wojciech Szczesny got down to stop a low cross from Yuri Berchiche with Gorka Guruzeta waiting in front of goal for what would have been a simple tap-in. The Barcelona keeper then denied Inaki Williams just before the break.

Lamine Yamal missed the last two games with an ankle injury, but his performance showed why manager Hansi Flick risked starting the winger.

Gavi turned provider with a delightful pass forward, which Yamal controlled beautifully on the turn before driving his shot past Simon.

Athletic had left a not fully fit Nico Williams out of the starting lineup, but the winger was called into action with his side trailing. However, their best chance fell to his brother Inaki, who pulled his shot wide from a decent position.

Oscar de Marcos and Inaki Williams both had the ball in the net for Athletic late on, but both were denied by offside decisions. Barcelona deservedly took their place in the final.

Wednesday's decision by Spain's National Sports Council (CSD) to allow Barcelona to provisionally register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor came too late for the game against Athletic, but the pair will now be available to play in Sunday’s decider.