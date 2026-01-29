Barcelona stormed back from an early setback to dismantle FC Copenhagen 4-1 on Wednesday, securing a direct spot in the Champions League last 16 with a fifth-place finish in the group stage.

Viktor Dadason stunned the Camp Nou by giving the Danish side an early lead, but Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha struck in the second half to wrest control for Hansi Flick’s side.

Substitute Marcus Rashford capped the rout with a late free kick that slipped past Copenhagen goalkeeper Dominik Kotarski.

Five-time European champions Barcelona struggled to find their rhythm in the first half but dominated after the break, cruising into the knockout stage with authority.

“We all came here tonight thinking of finishing in the top eight. We’re very happy with the win,” Yamal told Movistar. “When they score a goal against you in the Champions League, it’s very hard to come back, but the team was strong and pulled it off.”

Flick said he was not impressed with the way his team started the game.

“I was not happy with the first half, but in the end, I think everyone, the fans, also the team, is very happy,” the German coach said.

Barcelona knew they needed to win to be confident of avoiding the playoff round, but fell behind as early as the fourth minute.

A slack pass by Jules Kounde was intercepted, and Dadason ran in behind Pau Cubarsi before firing past an exposed goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

Spanish champions Barcelona should have equalized, but Kotarski saved a Lewandowski attempt and then pushed away an Eric Garcia effort. Garcia came close again with a long-range shot that smashed against the crossbar.

Three minutes into the second half, veteran Polish striker Lewandowski made amends for his first-half miss by pulling Barcelona level.

Dani Olmo played an inch-perfect ball down the right for Yamal, who cut the ball across for Lewandowski to finish.

Teenager Yamal put Barcelona ahead after an hour with a deflected effort from the edge of the box. His strike hit Elias Achouri and looped into the net.

Barcelona made the game safe when Lewandowski won a controversial penalty after minimal contact from Junnosuke Suzuki. Raphinha converted the spot kick with a powerful effort that beat Kotarski, who dived the right way.

Rashford seals win

Rashford, on loan from Manchester United, wrapped up Barcelona’s triumph with a free kick that Kotarski got down to but could not keep out. It was the England international’s fifth Champions League goal of the season, and a sixth nearly followed when his long-range shot hit the crossbar.

Barcelona's Marcus Rashford (2nd R) celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal during the UEFA Champions League league phase match against Copenhagen at the Camp Nou Stadium, Barcelona, Spain, Jan. 28, 2026. (AFP Photo)

“For me he’s very important. We need everyone,” said Flick. “When he’s there with his speed, his control and his finishing, it’s amazing to have him.”

Rashford said his aim when he came on was to help Barcelona expand their goal difference, in case it was necessary to secure qualification to the last 16.

“We didn’t know how many goals we had to score, so whatever goal we can get, we take it. I’m very happy to score this free kick,” Rashford told Barca One.

Copenhagen, who had a late goal from Gabriel Pereira disallowed for offside, finished last in the group and were eliminated from the competition.

To cap a good night for Barcelona fans, they celebrated in the stands when they heard rivals Real Madrid conceded a late goal against Benfica and would not finish in the top eight.