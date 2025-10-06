Spanish champions Barcelona suffered a stunning 4-1 defeat at Sevilla on Sunday, with Alexis Sanchez scoring against his former team and Robert Lewandowski missing a penalty for the visitors.

The Catalans, enduring their first league loss of the season, remain second in La Liga, two points behind bitter rivals Real Madrid following Los Blancos’ 1-0 win over Villarreal on Saturday. Sevilla climbed to sixth with the emphatic victory.

Real Betis moved into fourth place with a 2-1 win at Espanyol, highlighted by a stoppage-time penalty save from goalkeeper Pau Lopez, a former Barcelona player.

Atletico Madrid dropped points in a 1-1 draw at Celta Vigo, forced to play part of the match with 10 men after Clement Lenglet was sent off in the first half, leaving the side in fifth.

Veteran Chilean winger Sanchez put Sevilla ahead from the penalty spot early against Barcelona and Isaac Romero doubled the hosts’ lead after missing two earlier chances. Marcus Rashford pulled a goal back before halftime, but Lewandowski fired wide from the spot, spurning Barcelona’s best chance to equalize.

Jose Carmona and Akor Adams wrapped up Sevilla’s emphatic win in the final stages as Hansi Flick’s side suffered an unusually heavy defeat.

“The team’s first 45 minutes were horrendous. I don’t think we’ve played a game as bad as that and we must be self-critical,” Barcelona midfielder Pedri Gonzalez told the club’s media channel.

Flick defended his team despite the loss, praising their reaction in the second half.

“It’s one match and we lost it and we have to keep going,” he said.

Barcelona were still recovering from a late Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday and were without injured teenage star Lamine Yamal.

“In the first half, we didn’t know how to defend well or attack well,” Pedri told Movistar of his team’s sluggish display.

The rout began when Ronald Araujo clumsily grappled with Romero in the box and conceded a penalty. Sanchez dispatched it, sending Wojciech Szczesny the wrong way to put Matías Almeyda’s side ahead.

Sevilla rampant

Romero swept into the bottom corner from Ruben Vargas’ cutback for the second goal as Barcelona continued to be exposed.

Rashford was the first Barcelona player to respond, volleying home Pedri’s cross in first-half stoppage time for his first La Liga goal.

Sevilla, which had won just one league game at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in 2025 before Barcelona’s visit, maintained control.

Substitute Adnan Januzaj conceded a penalty for fouling Alejandro Balde as he flew into the box, giving Barcelona a golden chance to level.

Lewandowski stuttered twice in his run-up before firing wide.

Youngster Roony Bardghji could have equalized but shot straight at the goalkeeper after Lewandowski’s flick-on set him up.

Sevilla sealed the win late through full-back Carmona, who drilled a low shot past Szczesny into the far corner and Adams.

“I’m very happy with the victory; we needed to win at home,” Sevilla coach Almeyda said. “We couldn’t give them a meter of space. We knew what we had to do and we’re on a good path.”

Atletico drop points

Atletico Madrid’s 1-1 draw at Celta left them eight points behind leaders Real Madrid and six behind Barcelona. A Carl Starfelt own goal gave Atletico the lead before Lenglet was sent off in the 40th minute for two yellow cards. Iago Aspas, who equaled the record for most Celta appearances, bundled home an equalizer in the second half. Celta dominated possession but could not find a winner.

It was Celta’s sixth 1-1 draw in eight league games, leaving the Galician side winless in La Liga so far. Atletico had won their previous three matches across all competitions, including a 5-2 victory over Real Madrid last weekend.

“I’m very happy with the work of my players,” Atletico coach Diego Simeone said, responding to questions about the game. He had also shown anger on the touchline over the decision to send off Lenglet for two fouls on Ferran Jutglà.

Promoted side Elche suffered their first defeat of the season, losing 3-1 at Alaves, leaving them seventh in the table.