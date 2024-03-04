Barcelona failed to capitalize on a chance to move into second place in La Liga after a goalless draw against Athletic Bilbao at San Mames on Sunday.

The match was frustrating for Barcelona, with midfielders Frenkie de Jong and Pedri both sustaining injuries in the first half.

Xavi's team now sits eight points behind league leaders Real Madrid, who drew 2-2 against Valencia on Saturday.

Additionally, Barcelona are one point behind second-placed Girona, who suffered a 1-0 defeat against Mallorca earlier on Sunday, courtesy of a first-half goal by Jose Manuel Copete, providing Barcelona with an opportunity to climb the table.

Fourth-placed Atletico Madrid beat Real Betis 2-1 at home, with a Rui Silva own goal and an Alvaro Morata effort putting the hosts in charge before William Carvalho's reply.

Alexander Sorloth netted a hat trick as Villarreal thrashed second-bottom Granada 5-1 at El Madrigal.

In Serie A, second-placed Juventus suffered a third defeat in five games as they lost 2-1 at Napoli.

Giacomo Raspadori scored a late winner on the follow-up after Wojciech Szczesny saved Victor Osimhen's penalty, with Federico Chiesa having canceled out Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's opener.

The defeat leaves Juve 12 points adrift of Inter Milan, who host Genoa on Monday.

Fourth-placed Bologna strengthened their Champions League bid by coming from behind to win 2-1 at Atalanta, with Scotland's Lewis Ferguson netting the winner.

Cagliari moved up a place to 18th with a 1-0 win at Empoli. They are level on points with 17th-placed Hellas Verona, who beat Sassuolo 1-0 at home.

Sunday's other top-flight game in Italy saw Frosinone and Lecce draw 1-1.

In Ligue 1, Brest are nine points behind Paris Saint-Germain in second after Pierre Lees-Melou's first-half effort secured a 1-0 home win over Le Havre, extending their unbeaten run to 13 games.

Toulouse came from behind to win 2-1 at home against fifth-placed Nice, and Lens are up to sixth following a 3-0 win at Lyon.

Lorient moved out of the relegation zone with a 2-1 win at Rennes, Montpellier dropped in having drawn 2-2 at home with Strasbourg, and second-bottom Metz won 2-0 at Nantes.