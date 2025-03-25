Barcelona’s midfield maestro, Pedri, has made it clear: Team triumphs are his primary focus this season, even as Ballon d'Or rumors swirl around him.

The 22-year-old, a key figure in Hansi Flick’s side, has been instrumental in Barcelona’s 18-game unbeaten streak, which has propelled them to the top of La Liga, into the Champions League quarterfinals, and to the Copa del Rey semifinals.

With a potential treble in sight, Pedri emphasized his commitment to collective success over individual awards.

"I would rather win the treble than the Ballon d'Or. If the Ballon d'Or comes, I want it to come alongside the collective titles," Pedri said. "Being nominated is a dream, but winning trophies is more important to me. We are at a time when everything is at stake. You can lose three games and be out of the three titles."

Barcelona's next challenge comes on Thursday against Osasuna in La Liga, a match originally rescheduled due to international duty but rejected for a change in date.

Their Champions League journey also intensifies, with a quarterfinal clash against Borussia Dortmund looming. If they make it past Dortmund, a semifinal date with either Serie A’s Inter Milan or Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich awaits.

For Pedri, the prospect of facing Real Madrid in a Champions League final would be an exciting one.

"We must continue to enjoy these matches to get the best outcome," he said. "I would certainly welcome a Champions League final against Real Madrid – it would mean we made it. You can’t be afraid of any opponent."