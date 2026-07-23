Istanbul Başakşehir will head to Finland with work still to do after being held to a 1-1 draw by Inter Turku in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League second qualifying round on Wednesday, despite controlling the match and creating enough chances to secure victory.

The Turkish side recovered from an early setback through new signing Emin Bayram, whose second-half header canceled out Clinton Jephta's opener, but a combination of wasteful finishing and an inspired performance from Inter Turku goalkeeper Eetu Huuhtanen prevented Başakşehir from taking a first-leg advantage into next week's return fixture.

The decisive second leg will be played on July 30 in Turku.

Inter Turku stunned the home crowd in the 16th minute with a swift attacking move.

After combining neatly down the left, Jasse Tuominen threaded a perfectly weighted pass into the path of Jephta, who calmly slotted beyond Muhammed Şengezer to give the Finnish visitors an unexpected lead.

Başakşehir quickly established control of possession and pinned Inter Turku deep inside their own half, but the breakthrough proved elusive before halftime.

The hosts repeatedly threatened, struck the woodwork and forced several difficult saves, yet went into the break trailing.

Their pressure finally paid off nine minutes into the second half.

Yusuf Sarı delivered an inviting corner from the right and Emin Bayram rose above the defense to power a header into the net in the 54th minute, scoring on his official debut and registering Başakşehir's first goal of the 2026-27 campaign.

The 23-year-old center back, who joined from Belgian club Westerlo this summer, enjoyed a memorable first appearance, producing a commanding display in defense while also providing the crucial equalizer.

Another summer arrival, Polish left back Michal Karbownik, also made his competitive debut after joining from Hertha Berlin. Head coach Nuri Şahin handed both newcomers places in the starting lineup for the club's first official match of the season, and each completed the full 90 minutes.

Başakşehir continued to dominate after leveling the score, attacking relentlessly through the flanks and repeatedly testing Inter Turku's defense.

The Turkish club finished with 24 shots, including nine on target, while enjoying 68% possession, earning eight corners and completing 500 of 551 passes. They also recorded 71 entries into the attacking third and nearly doubled their opponents' touches inside the penalty area.

Yusuf Sarı was among the standout performers, providing the assist for Bayram's goal while consistently creating danger with his deliveries and incisive passing.

Yet the home side found themselves frustrated by Huuhtanen, who produced a series of outstanding saves to preserve the draw. The Inter Turku goalkeeper finished with eight stops, several from close range, while his defense contributed 44 clearances to withstand wave after wave of Başakşehir attacks.

Despite conceding possession for long periods, the Finnish side remained disciplined and compact, making the most of their limited opportunities and leaving Istanbul with a valuable draw.

Although Başakşehir failed to capitalize on their overwhelming superiority, the performance offered encouraging signs for Şahin, particularly from his two debutants. Bayram's immediate impact at both ends of the field highlighted the value of his arrival, while Karbownik looked comfortable throughout his first outing.

The tie now shifts to Veritas Stadium in Turku, where Başakşehir will be confident that another performance of similar quality, coupled with sharper finishing, can secure passage to the next round.

After the match, Bayram expressed confidence that Başakşehir can finish the job in Finland, insisting the squad remains fully focused on advancing despite letting a first-leg victory slip away.