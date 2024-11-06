Istanbul Başakşehir will be eager to end their winless streak in the Conference League when they visit Copenhagen on Thursday for matchday three.

With two losses from their opening two games, Başakşehir are currently bottom of the standings and in desperate need of a victory.

After a strong start to the season domestically, where they sit eighth in the Turkish Süper Lig with 15 points from 10 matches, Başakşehir have faltered in Europe.

They have yet to register a point in the Conference League’s league phase, despite triumphing in the qualification rounds, where they defeated La Fiorita, FC Iberia 1999, and St Patrick's Athletic.

Cağdaş Atan's side is struggling across all competitions, having gone six matches without a win, including a humiliating 5-1 defeat to NK Celje. Atan, who has been in charge since September 2023, will be absent from the touchline after receiving a red card in that loss.

His team will need to rally and secure their first Conference League points to avoid further damage to their European campaign.

The visitors also face injury concerns, with defender Olivier Kemen a doubt after being forced off in the 78th minute of their recent 3-2 loss to Konyaspor.

Despite these challenges, Başakşehir will hope to capitalize on Copenhagen's own struggles in the competition.

Copenhagen, currently 25th in the Conference League standings, have had a mixed start to their season.

While they are third in the Danish Superliga and just one point behind the leaders, they’ve failed to win in the Conference League, drawing 1-1 with Real Betis and suffering a 2-1 loss to Jagiellonia Bialystok.

Despite remaining unbeaten in their last six matches across all competitions, Copenhagen's poor form in Europe mirrors Başakşehir's struggles.