Süper Lig champion Başakşehir will face Manchester United, RB Leipzig, and Paris Saint-Germain in this season's UEFA Champions League Group H.

The group stages draw, held at a television studio in Geneva on Thursday, produced several other high-profile clashes.

Last year's runner-up Paris Saint-Germain will have an opportunity for revenge against Manchester United, who ousted the French club in the Round of 16 two seasons ago.

PSG and RB Leipzig met in last season's semifinals in Lisbon in August, with Paris winning 3-0 before losing to Bayern Munich in its first-ever final appearance.

Barcelona and Juventus, who met in the final in 2015, were paired in Group G along with Dynamo Kyiv and Hungary's Ferencvaros.

English Premier League champion Liverpool, who won the Champions League in 2019, will face Ajax and Serie A side Atalanta in Group D, while Real Madrid plays Inter Milan in Group B.

Defending champions Bayern Munich will face Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid after they were drawn together in Group A alongside Salzburg and Lokomotiv Moscow.

The group stage will start on Oct. 20 and all six rounds of games will be crammed into eight weeks in a schedule that is even more packed than usual because of the coronavirus pandemic.