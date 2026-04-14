European heavyweights Bayern Munich welcome Real Madrid, while a stuttering Arsenal side will go up against Sporting in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg ties Wednesday.

In Munich, all eyes will be on Neuer, who delivered a standout performance in Bayern’s 2-1 first-leg victory in Madrid and could be approaching the final chapter of his decorated career.

The 40-year-old goalkeeper, named man of the match after making nine saves, played a decisive role in keeping Real’s attacking threats, including Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, largely in check.

Though no longer the adventurous “sweeper keeper” of his prime, Neuer remains a central figure for Bayern both on and off the pitch. His contract expires at the end of the season, and while the club is open to extending it, he has yet to confirm his plans. Injuries have limited his availability this campaign, with persistent calf issues causing him to miss 11 matches.

Neuer has already ruled himself out of international duty this summer, raising the possibility that this season could mark his final run at club level. Ending it with a third Champions League title and another Bundesliga crown would provide a fitting conclusion to a career that has helped define Bayern’s modern dominance.

Since joining in 2011, alongside players such as Thomas Mueller, Philipp Lahm and Bastian Schweinsteiger, Neuer has been instrumental in elevating Bayern’s status. The club has missed out on the Bundesliga title only twice in the past 15 seasons, while winning two Champions League trophies with him in goal.

His influence extends beyond shot-stopping. “Manu only has to say one sentence and he brings order to the team. That's why his role to me as a leader is just as important as what he does on the pitch,” Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said.

Despite carrying a first-leg advantage, Bayern remain wary of Real Madrid’s pedigree in the competition. The Spanish side, 15-time Champions League winners, have repeatedly demonstrated their ability to rise to the occasion regardless of domestic form.

“It doesn't matter at all what form Kylian Mbappe and his teammates are in. When it's the Champions League, they perform,” Joshua Kimmich said.

Leon Goretzka echoed that caution, adding: “We know exactly who we are playing against. It's a brutally difficult task.”

Neuer, meanwhile, will be particularly motivated after a costly error in a previous meeting between the sides led to Bayern’s elimination, a memory that still lingers ahead of Wednesday’s clash.

In London, Arsenal face a different kind of pressure as they attempt to protect a 1-0 lead against Sporting Lisbon while navigating a concerning dip in form.

Arteta’s side has lost three of its last four matches, including defeats that ended their League Cup and FA Cup campaigns.

A shock 2-1 home loss to Bournemouth has also jeopardized Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes, leaving them just six points clear of Manchester City, who have a game in hand ahead of a crucial meeting this weekend.

With a demanding schedule that has seen Arsenal play 54 matches so far this season, fatigue has become a talking point. However, Arteta dismissed it as an excuse.

“I don't want to pull on those excuses because we've been playing so many games, every three days, and we're going to have to continue to do that,” he said.

“That’s the context and that’s the scenario, and we have to embrace it and especially enjoy the opportunity.”

Arteta also pointed to a lack of intensity and resilience in recent performances, calling on his players to show greater fight in difficult moments.

Injuries have compounded Arsenal’s problems, with key players such as Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber sidelined. The manager now faces a dilemma over whether to field his strongest lineup against Sporting or rotate ahead of the decisive league clash with City.

One positive has been the form of striker Viktor Gyokeres, who has scored 18 goals this season, though he was subdued in the first leg against his former club.

“We have a lot of important games ahead, and we need to embrace it and to enjoy playing those games,” Gyokeres said.