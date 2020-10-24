Unstoppable Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick, taking his tally to 10 goals in five Bundesliga games, as the defending champions thumped hapless Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0 on Saturday.

Bayern suffered an early blow with Alphonso Davies going off with what looked a bad ankle injury in the third minute. Lucas Hernández came on for the 19-year-old Canadian. The Lewandowski show started soon after.

The prolific Poland forward fired Bayern in front after 10 minutes when he was given too much space by the Eintracht defense. He then grabbed his second with a header inside the left post from a corner in the 25th minute. He completed his hat-trick in the 61st minute from Douglas Costa's pass.

His job done, Lewandowski was taken off in the 68th as Bayern coach Hansi Flick made three changes at once. Leroy Sané came on for his injury comeback and marked the occasion with a fine goal inside the far post five minutes later, and the 17-year-old Jamal Musiala wrapped up the scoring in the last minute.

Bayern moved into second place with 12 points from five games, one behind RB Leipzig. Eintracht, unbeaten in their first four games, have eight points.

A late penalty from Marcel Sabitzer secured Leipzig a 2-1 home win over Hertha Berlin, who played the last 40 minutes with just 10 men.

Leipzig equalized Jhon Cordoba's counter-attack through Dayot Upamecano and grabbed the winner after Deyovaisio Zeefuik saw red for the guests with his second yellow card in the 50th.

Hertha’s city rival Union Berlin had to be content with a 1-1 draw with Freiburg. The corner flag kept the ball in play for Freiburg and Vincenzo Grifo curled his shot in off the far post in the 34th. But Union struck back thanks to Robert Andrich’s deflected shot two minutes later.

Borussia Dortmund could go level on points with Bayern should they defeat Schalke in the Ruhr derby later.

Schalke are second last going into the tie as bottom club Mainz lost a fifth successive game 3-2 to Borussia Monchengladbach.

Union Berlin and Freiburg drew 1-1 in the other Saturday game in front of 4,500 fans who were banned from singing or cheering as a coronavirus hygiene measure.

VfB Stuttgart drew 1-1 with Cologne on Friday while there are two games Sunday and one Monday to complete the week.