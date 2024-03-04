Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich face a crucial Champions League last-16 second leg against Lazio on Tuesday, trailing by a single goal from the first leg in Rome.

The Serie A side, aiming for their first quarterfinal appearance in 20 years, holds the advantage.

However, the Bavarians, seeking their seventh European crown and having reached the quarterfinals for the past three years, are not a team to be underestimated.

Despite a dominant performance in the group stage, where they topped Group A by eight points, Bayern suffered a setback in Rome, losing 1-0.

The turning point was Dayot Upamecano's red card and the subsequent penalty converted by Lazio's captain, Ciro Immobile, midway through the second half.

Adding to Bayern's challenges is the impending departure of their manager, Thomas Tuchel, whose tenure in Munich has been less successful than his stints at Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

Currently trailing Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen by 10 points, Bayern's recent form has been shaky, with just one win in their last five matches.

While Bayern have a strong record at home in the Champions League, being unbeaten in 13 matches and winning 10, history suggests a comeback will not be easy.

They have been eliminated from their last seven Champions League ties after losing the first leg.

On the other hand, Lazio, back in the knockout phase after an eventful group stage, are in a promising position.

Immobile's penalty goal gives them the advantage and they will be aiming to secure their first quarterfinal spot since 2000.

Despite their strong European record, Lazio have been eliminated on both previous occasions they reached this stage, including by Bayern in 2021.

Bayern will be without Upamecano due to suspension, while Lazio's main injury concerns are Nicolo Rovella and Patric.

The German side will look to players like Jamal Musiala and Mathys Tel for inspiration, while Lazio will rely on Immobile and Luis Alberto to create opportunities.

Lazio's Ciro Immobile (L) fights for the ball with Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano during the UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg, Olympic stadium, Rome, Italy, Feb. 14, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Real Sociedad vs. PSG

In another clash, Real Sociedad and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are set to clash once again, with the return fixture taking place at the Reale Arena.

The first leg at the Parc des Princes saw the Parisians emerge victorious with a 2-0 win after weathering an early storm from Real Sociedad.

La Real, semifinalists of the old European Cup in 1982-83, showed promise in the first half of the initial encounter but failed to convert their chances.

Kylian Mbappe broke the deadlock for PSG in the 58th minute, followed by Bradley Barcola's goal, leaving Real Sociedad with a two-goal deficit to overcome.

Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe (L) eyes the ball after missing a goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg football match against Real Sociedad, Parc des Princes Stadium, Paris, France, Feb. 14, 2024. (AFP Photo)

However, history is not on Real Sociedad's side, as they have struggled in Champions League knockout rounds in the past.

Momentum is also lacking, with the team experiencing defeats in their recent matches, including a painful loss in the Copa del Rey semifinals.

On the other hand, PSG, still searching for their first top-level European honor, will look to maintain their impressive 20-match unbeaten run.

Despite some recent draws in Ligue 1, PSG remain a formidable opponent, led by manager Luis Enrique.

Real Sociedad will welcome back key defender Aritz Elustondo for the second leg, but they still have several players sidelined due to injuries.

PSG, meanwhile, may see the return of Marquinhos, but they will be without several key players due to various fitness issues.

Mbappe's early substitution in the last Ligue 1 game raised eyebrows, but Enrique assured that it was a tactical decision.

Whether PSG can continue their strong form without Mbappe remains to be seen, but they will be determined to secure another victory and move closer to the elusive Champions League glory.