Bayern Munich host Paris Saint-Germain at Allianz Arena on Tuesday, with both sides under pressure to secure a vital Champions League victory.

Bayern, sitting 17th in the group stage with six points from four matches, need a strong result, while the Parisians are even worse off in 25th, earning only four points in as many games.

The Bavarians enter this clash in fine domestic form, riding a six-game winning streak.

Under Vincent Kompany, the Bundesliga giants bounced back from a 4-1 loss to Barcelona in late October, and their 3-0 win over Augsburg on Friday cemented their six-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.

With nine wins and two draws in 11 league matches, Bayern are eager to wrest the Bundesliga crown back from Bayer Leverkusen.

However, their Champions League campaign has been far from smooth. Losses to Aston Villa and Barcelona have left them struggling in Europe, despite a recent 1-0 win over Benfica.

Still, Allianz Arena has been a fortress in recent years, with Bayern winning 12 of their last 14 encounters with French opposition and 22 of their last 27 home games in the competition.

PSG, who are coming off a 3-0 win over Toulouse in Ligue 1, also lead their domestic table but have endured a difficult Champions League run.

After a 2-1 loss to Atletico Madrid earlier this month, their only win in the competition came against PSV Eindhoven, and they have scored only three goals in four games.

Historically, PSG have struggled in Germany, with just one win from their last seven away games against Bundesliga clubs.

The Parisians’ record against Bayern has been similarly bleak.

They were eliminated by Bayern in the 2022-23 Champions League last 16 and lost 1-0 to them in the 2020 final.

PSG will need to overcome a formidable opponent in Munich if they hope to revive their European campaign.

Bayern will be without Joao Palhinha, who is sidelined with an adductor injury, while Mathys Tel’s availability is uncertain after a knock.

Serge Gnabry and Konrad Laimer are expected to return to the starting lineup, and Leon Goretzka may fill in for Palhinha in midfield.

Harry Kane, in sensational form with 20 goals in 17 appearances this season, will be a key figure, having scored five goals in the Champions League.

PSG, meanwhile, will be missing Senny Mayulu, Lucas Hernandez, Goncalo Ramos, and Presnel Kimpembe due to injuries, with Nuno Mendes' fitness still to be assessed after an ankle issue.

Marquinhos returns from suspension, while Vitinha, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Willian Pacho are expected to feature.

Bradley Barcola, PSG’s top scorer this season with 10 goals in 16 appearances, will be crucial in attack, alongside Marco Asensio and Ousmane Dembele.