Bayern Munich secured a 2-1 victory at Celtic on Wednesday, gaining the upper hand in their Champions League last-16 playoff tie.

Michael Olise put the Bundesliga side ahead just before halftime, and Harry Kane doubled the lead in the 49th minute.

Daizen Maeda pulled one back for Celtic in the 79th, but the hosts couldn’t find an equalizer despite late pressure.

Bayern’s hopes of direct qualification had been dashed by a 3-0 loss to Feyenoord, and the Dutch club struck another blow against a European powerhouse, edging AC Milan 1-0 on Igor Paixao’s third-minute goal.

Elsewhere, Vangelis Pavlidis sealed Benfica’s 1-0 win over 10-man Monaco, who played with a man down after Al Musrati’s red card in the 52nd minute.

Celtic's intimidating atmosphere

Celtic fans are famous for their loud and passionate support, and many Bayern players had expressed excitement about experiencing the Glasgow atmosphere – but they weren’t intimidated.

The German side controlled possession for most of the first half and was rewarded just before the break with Olise’s stunning strike.

He received a long pass from Dayot Upamecano, shrugged off a defender and curled a beautiful shot into the net in the 45th minute.

Bayern quickly doubled their lead after halftime when Kane volleyed in a Joshua Kimmich corner in the 49th.

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane (2nd L) scores the team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League playoff first leg football match against Celtic at Celtic Park Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland, Feb. 12, 2025. (EPA Photo)

Celtic Park erupted when Maeda beat goalkeeper Manuel Neuer from close range in the 79th, throwing the hosts a lifeline. But despite their late push – both on the pitch and from the stands – they couldn’t find an equalizer.

“We are very happy with the result. Celtic have a fantastic record at home in Europe, so it’s a difficult place to come. We were very much aware of that and are happy to get the win to take back to Munich,” Bayern defender Eric Dier told UEFA.com.

Feyenoord shocks another giant

After stunning Bayern with a win and holding Manchester City to a 3-3 draw in the league phase, Feyenoord claimed another big scalp with a 1-0 victory over Milan.

Goalkeeper Timon Wellenreuther had just made a key save when Paixao put Feyenoord ahead, finishing Gijs Smal’s assist in the third minute.

Paixao nearly doubled his tally in the 37th but hit the woodwork. Feyenoord, however, held firm to protect its narrow lead.

Wellenreuther took two blows to the head while challenging for the ball in the first half but managed to play the full match, making crucial stops in the win.

“We can turn it around in the second leg. We have to learn from tonight. It’s not just the forwards – all the team needs to contribute to scoring goals,” Milan defender Kyle Walker told Sky Sport.

In Monaco, the hosts fell behind in the 48th minute when a through ball from Tomas Araujo found Pavlidis, who chipped it over the goalkeeper from close range.

Monaco’s task became even harder when Musrati was sent off in the 52nd after receiving a second yellow card.

Club Brugge stun Atalanta late

Belgian champion Club Brugge converted a stoppage-time penalty to secure a 2-1 win over Europa League champion Atalanta.

With the match seemingly headed for a 1-1 draw, Brugge was awarded a late penalty after Isak Hien fouled Gustaf Nilsson in the box. Nilsson stepped up and buried the spot kick in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Brugge had taken the lead in the 15th minute through Ferran Jutglà’s precise finish, but Mario Pasalic equalized for Atalanta in the 41st.

On Tuesday, record champion Real Madrid staged a dramatic 3-2 comeback win over Manchester City.

The new Champions League format debuted this season, featuring 36 teams in a league phase instead of a group stage. The top eight clubs advanced directly to the last 16, while teams finishing ninth to 24th entered an additional playoff round.

Liverpool, Barcelona, Lille, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Arsenal, and Inter Milan have already secured spots in the last 16.

The second-leg matches are scheduled for next Tuesday and Wednesday. The knockout stage draw will take place on Feb. 21.