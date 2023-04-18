Victoria Beckham, the former luminary of the chart-topping girl group Spice Girls, observed her 49th birthday on April 17.

As reported by Marca, her husband, the football icon David Beckham, conveyed a tenderly affectionate message to his wife, accompanied by a nostalgic snapshot of the beautiful couple during the early stages of their relationship.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and LA Galaxy player divulged his soft side, rendering a vibrant tribute to his wife.

He referred to her as an "amazing wife and mummy" whose mere existence serves as a wellspring of inspiration to their family on a daily basis.

He also confessed his undying love for her and asked her to relish the best birthday.

The post was accompanied by tags bearing the names of their four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

Romeo, who is presently honing his skills with the Brentford Football Club youth team, took to social media to extend his wishes and love for his mother.

He showered her with compliments, describing her as the best mother ever.

The couple had been hounded by speculations of a tenuous relationship, yet this unequivocally affectionate gesture from David to Victoria has quelled any such rumors.

In a recent interview with British Vogue, Victoria revealed that she and David had become impervious to the negative rumors that had been circulating about their marriage for more than two decades but had simply chosen to ignore them and proceed with their lives as usual.