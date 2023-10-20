UEFA on Thursday declared that the outcome of the European Championship qualifying match between Belgium and Sweden, which had been abruptly halted this week following the tragic deaths of two Swedish fans before kickoff, would stand as a 1-1 draw.

The decision to conclude the match at halftime was a unanimous one, with both the Belgian and Swedish football federations concurring that the 1-1 scoreline should be the final result.

The statement from the Belgian Federation expressed satisfaction with this resolution.

In the words of UEFA, "the result of this match does not impact the qualification of Group F."

Belgium had already secured their place in the tournament set to be hosted in Germany next year before their encounter with Sweden.

The Red Devils currently lead the group, followed by Austria, who had also confirmed their qualification.

Manu Leroy, the interim CEO of the Belgian FA, eloquently reflected on the incident, stating: "Football should be a celebration, but on Monday night, a cowardly act decided otherwise. At such a moment, when the football family is struck in its heart, sporting results are secondary."

The tragic attack that led to the match's halt remains under investigation, with authorities working to uncover the motive behind the shocking incident.

The attack took place not far from the King Baudouin stadium, where the qualifier was scheduled.

On Tuesday, law enforcement in the Belgian capital confronted and fatally shot the suspect.

He was held responsible for the heinous act, which claimed the lives of three Swedish fans, leaving two of them dead.

The attacker had posted an online video in which he claimed responsibility for the attack and cited the Quran as a "red line for which he is ready to sacrifice himself."

Hakan Sjostrand, the CEO of the Swedish FA, expressed relief at UEFA's decision, stating: "We are pleased to hear that UEFA has come to a decision and that the decision is in line with what both federations wished for. However, sporting matters are secondary; our thoughts are with the victims and their families."

In a touching tribute to the two fans who tragically lost their lives, a moment of silence will be observed at football matches in both Belgium and Sweden.

The Belgian league has also pledged to honor the memory of the victims by initiating all games on the next matchday with a minute of silence.

The league stated, "This minute of silence will take place at both Belgian and Swedish football grounds."