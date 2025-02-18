A surprising debate over translation and cultural interpretations of English profanity has erupted in Spain after Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham was sent off for verbally abusing a referee on Saturday.

On Monday, mainstream TV shows, radio talk shows, and major news outlets buzzed over Bellingham’s defense, claiming he did not shout "f*** you" at the referee, but rather "f*** off."

The 21-year-old Bellingham was handed a red card during Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Osasuna in La Liga, as referee Jose Munuera Montero believed the England international directed the offensive language at him.

However, both Bellingham and his coach, Carlo Ancelotti, insisted the official had misunderstood the situation.

"I'm an English player ... and when I speak on the pitch, it's normal that I use expressions that come naturally to me in English," Bellingham told reporters on Saturday.

"There was no insult. You can see in the video right away. It was an expression to myself. I'm not even directing it toward the referee. But obviously, there was a misunderstanding. He believes I said it to him.

"I've seen the video, and it doesn't match the (referee’s) report. I hope the footage will be reviewed and show that it's not the same as the report."

Ancelotti, who managed in England with Chelsea and Everton, backed his player's defense. "I think he (the referee) misunderstood Bellingham's English ... The translation is not the same, and I don't think it's offensive at all," he said.

"The red card came out of the referee's nervousness. Bellingham has done nothing to be sent off. Absolutely nothing."

In the Premier League, players routinely use strong language when decisions go against them, and punishments are uncommon.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick took a different view when asked about the incident: "It is a lack of respect in any situation," said the German.

Bellingham could be facing a four- to 12-game ban for "insulting, offending or addressing the main referee, assistants, fourth official, directors or sports authorities in offensive terms or attitudes."

Bellingham added: "What you have to understand is that there is a lot of emotion on the pitch, and these details can cost you games.

"That emotion may not bring out the best in you, but I don’t think that’s the case. I’ve been calm, and you can see it with lip-reading. It’s not what it says in the report.

"I'm calm because I know I’ve only said an expression to myself that I’ve said since I was 16 or 17 years old."

While many observers may be bemused by Bellingham’s defense, the player can point to a recent case that could work in his favor.

Last season, Getafe successfully overturned English striker Mason Greenwood’s sending-off in a match against Rayo Vallecano for an almost identical misunderstanding.