Real Madrid’s narrow win in Lisbon was eclipsed by fresh allegations of racism, as Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni denied insulting Vinicius Junior during a tense Champions League playoff first leg.

The flashpoint came moments after Vinicius curled Madrid into the lead five minutes into the second half at Benfica’s Stadium of Light. The Brazilian celebrated with his trademark dance near the corner flag, drawing fury from home supporters. Bottles and objects rained toward the pitch.

Soon after, Prestianni approached Vinicius, pulled his shirt over his mouth and appeared to say something. Television cameras caught the exchange. Vinicius immediately protested to referee François Letexier, alleging he had been called a “monkey.”

Letexier activated UEFA’s anti racism protocol, halting play for nearly 10 minutes. Vinicius briefly retreated to the dugout as Madrid players gathered around him. Some, including Kylian Mbappe, were furious. Mbappe appeared to confront Prestianni on the field and later said he heard the slur repeated several times. French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni echoed that claim.

Madrid’s players considered walking off. They chose to continue.

Denial and defiance

Prestianni, 20, issued a statement on social media soon after the match.

“I want to clarify that at no time did I direct racist insults at Vini Jr, who regrettably misunderstood what he thought he heard,” he wrote. “I was never racist with anyone and I regret the threats I received from Real Madrid players.”

He did not explain why he covered his mouth.

Benfica backed their player, posting video footage and arguing that Madrid players were too far away to have clearly heard the alleged remark. The club shared Prestianni’s statement with a message of solidarity and insisted there was no racist insult.

Prestianni was not booked and continued playing until the 81st minute, when he was substituted to applause from the home crowd.

Mbappe’s call

Mbappe did not temper his words.

“We cannot accept that there is a player in Europe’s top competition who behaves like this,” he said. “He does not deserve to play in the Champions League.”

He added that he had been ready to leave the pitch but was convinced by Vinicius to finish the game.

Vinicius, who has faced repeated racist abuse in Spain in recent seasons, later posted a blunt message online.

“Racists are, above all, cowards,” he wrote. “They need to cover their mouth with their shirt to show how weak they are.”

The 25-year-old has filed numerous complaints over racist incidents since 2022 and has become one of the most vocal figures in football’s fight against discrimination.

Mourinho under fire

Benfica coach Jose Mourinho said he spoke to both players and refused to publicly side with either version of events. He criticized Vinicius for celebrating in front of Benfica’s flag and noted that club legend Eusebio was Black.

Mourinho also questioned why incidents appear to follow Vinicius from stadium to stadium, remarks that drew sharp backlash. Former Madrid midfielder Clarence Seedorf called the comments a “big mistake,” warning against any suggestion that celebration could justify abuse.

England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold described the episode as “a disgrace to football.”

UEFA confirmed it is reviewing the official match reports. The governing body has not announced whether disciplinary proceedings will follow.

Madrid take a 1-0 advantage into the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Feb. 25, with a place in the round of 16 at stake. Yet the football itself feels secondary.