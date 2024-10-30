Karim Benzema is facing backlash from fans over his comments regarding Rodri's Ballon d'Or victory, which came at the expense of his former Real Madrid teammate, Vinicius Jr.

The 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony stirred controversy when Vinicius opted not to attend, joining the entire Real Madrid delegation in protest after learning he would not take home the coveted award.

Fabrizio Romano reported that Vinicius's absence was a clear statement of discontent.

Following Rodri's triumph, the Brazilian winger took to social media, posting on X: "I'll do it 10x if I have to. They're not ready," hinting at his frustration with the decision.

Support for Vinicius has poured in from across the footballing community, with players like Toni Kroos, Richarlison, Aurelien Tchouameni and Frank Ribery publicly defending him.

Amid this wave of solidarity, Benzema, now with Al-Ittihad, weighed in on the situation, revealing that he had spoken to the 24-year-old. “I spoke to Vini; he’s sad ... it’s also normal. He deserved to win the Ballon d’Or,” Benzema said during an appearance on El Chiringuito TV.

However, his subsequent remarks about Rodri sparked outrage.

Benzema seemed to undermine Rodri's achievement, stating, “I’ve nothing against Rodri, good player ... but I’m on my sofa watching TV, and Rodri doesn’t do anything that makes you say, ‘Wow.’”

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment, viewing Benzema's comments as disrespectful, especially given the earlier criticisms Rodri had faced from other professionals.

One fan quipped, “I never said ‘wow’ when watching Benzema score a tap-in.”

Another added, “Oh, maybe he expected Rodri to play like Messi and Ronaldo when he’s actually a DM, lol.”

A third chimed in, “That is a you problem, Benzema, because I watch Rodri and say ‘wow’ every day.”