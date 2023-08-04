Turkish football clubs Beşiktaş and Adana Demirspor secured their spots in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

In a match held at Air Albania Stadium (Arena Kombetare), a 10-man Beşiktaş emerged victorious against Albania's Tirana with a 2-0 scoreline.

The goals came in the second half, courtesy of Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey and Cameroonian forward Vincent Aboubakar.

However, in the 67th minute, Beşiktaş defender Arthur Masuaku was shown a red card after a foul, but the Istanbul team was leading 1-0 at that moment.

Beşiktaş sealed their place in the next round with a comprehensive 5-1 aggregate victory. They are now set to face Neftçi Bakü in the upcoming round.

Meanwhile, Adana Demirspor progressed in the Europa Conference League qualifiers with a 2-1 win against Romania's Cluj.

The decisive goal came in the dying moments of the match, scored by Senegalese forward Cherif Ndiaye.

At Yeni Adana Stadium, David Akintola opened the scoring for Adana Demirspor in the 43rd minute, but Cluj's Vasile Mogos equalized from the penalty spot in the 68th minute.

Adana Demirspor's French defender, Andreaw Gravillon, was also shown a red card for committing the foul that led to the penalty.

However, in the 94th minute, Ndiaye found the net in a scramble inside the penalty area, securing the victory and their place in the next round.

Looking ahead, Adana Demirspor will now face Croatia's Osijek in the third qualifying round.

The first leg matches for the next round are scheduled for Aug. 10, with the second legs set to take place on Aug. 17.