Turkish Süper Lig club Beşiktaş on Tuesday was drawn against the winner of the Borac Banja Luka vs. Rio Ave matchup in the third qualifying round for the UEFA Europa League’s next season.

The Istanbul side was knocked down to Europa League after suffering a 3-1 defeat against PAOK in a Champions League qualifier match that was held in Greece’s Thessaloniki last week.

UEFA said the match will be held at Beşiktaş's home Vodafone Park in Istanbul.

Meanwhile, another Süper Lig side Alanyaspor will take on the winner of a clash between Latvia’s Ventspils and Norway’s Rosenborg for a chance to advance further toward the Europa League group stages.

As for Galatasaray, the Lions will face North Macedonia’s Renova or Croatia’s Hajduk Split if it manages to defeat Azerbaijan’s Neftçi on Sept. 17.

According to UEFA, all matches will be held behind closed doors and in a single-leg format, contrary to the usual two-leg matches, in line with coronavirus precautions.