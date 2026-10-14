Beşiktaş will look to extend their winning run in the UEFA Europa League when they visit Hoffenheim on Thursday, with the Turkish side aiming to capitalize on the German club's difficult start to the season.

The matchday two league-phase encounter will take place at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena, also known as SNP Arena.

Under coach Vincenzo Italiano, Beşiktaş have made an encouraging start to their European campaign and will seek another victory against a Hoffenheim side struggling for consistency in both domestic and continental competition.

Hoffenheim, coached by Christian Ilzer, enjoyed a strong 2025-26 campaign but fell short of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League through the Bundesliga. Their current season has been far less convincing, with four defeats in five league matches.

Their latest setback came Saturday, when they lost 3-2 to Hamburger SV after surrendering a second-half lead. Hoffenheim went ahead 2-1 early in the second half but conceded twice late on after Bernardo was sent off.

Their European campaign also began with disappointment, as they suffered a 2-0 defeat to OFI Crete despite creating chances worth 1.74 expected goals. Hoffenheim will hope to respond on home soil, where their only victory of the season so far came in a 2-1 win over Stuttgart on Sept. 12.

Beşiktaş, meanwhile, opened their Europa League campaign with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Marseille. İlhan Fakılı, Michael Murillo, Ernest Poku and Vaclav Cerny scored in a result that underlined the Turkish side's attacking potential.

The Black Eagles have also won five of their six matches preceding Thursday's fixture, although their away form remains a concern. They have lost three of their last four away games and kept only one clean sheet across all competitions since mid-August.

Cerny ruled out

Beşiktaş will be without Cerny, who sustained a thigh injury during Sunday's 2-1 Super Lig victory over Kocaelispor.

An MRI scan revealed a strain and swelling in the hamstring area of the Czech winger's left thigh, ruling him out of the trip to Germany.

His absence could open the door for İlhan Fakılı and Leandro Trossard to operate on the wings, with Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic leading the attack.

Hoffenheim also have an injury concern, with versatile forward Patrick Wimmer recovering from a hamstring problem. Bambase Conte, Adam Hlozek and Adam Daghim are expected to compete for attacking roles behind striker Tim Lemperle.

At the back, Turkish international Ozan Kabak is expected to feature in central defense alongside Koki Machida, with Vladimir Coufal and Mats Rots potentially filling the fullback positions.

Kökçü and Vlahovic lead Beşiktaş attack

Beşiktaş will rely heavily on captain Orkun Kökçü and Vlahovic, both of whom have been productive in front of goal this season.

Kökçü has scored five goals in 13 appearances, while Vlahovic has found the net six times in eight matches. Their form gives Italiano two important attacking options as Beşiktaş seek to maintain their momentum in Europe.

Salih Özcan is expected to anchor the midfield, with Kökçü and Junior Olaitan operating further forward. Fakılı and Trossard could provide width in support of Vlahovic.

Hoffenheim's defensive organization will be tested by Beşiktaş' attacking movement, although the visitors must also guard against a response from the hosts, who will be eager to recover from their disappointing European opener.

Six out of seven

Beşiktaş' recent European record offers further encouragement ahead of the trip to Germany.

The Turkish club have won six of their seven European matches this season, defeating Midtjylland 1-0 and 2-0 before recording two 1-0 victories over Hradec Kralove.

They also beat Kauno Zalgiris 3-0 before losing the return leg 1-0, then opened the Europa League league phase with their 4-1 triumph over Marseille.

Across those seven matches, Beşiktaş have scored 12 goals and conceded twice, demonstrating their effectiveness at both ends of the pitch in European competition.

Hoffenheim, however, will offer a different test, particularly with the German side playing at home and looking to revive their campaign.

The match will also feature a familiar face for Turkish football fans in Kabak, the Hoffenheim defender who has made seven appearances this season and scored once.