Turkish giants Beşiktaş secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Olympique Lyon on Thursday during the third week of the UEFA Europa League.

The decisive moment came in the 71st minute, when Gedson Fernandes found the net, marking Beşiktaş's first win in the league stage of this season's tournament.

After suffering defeats against Ajax and Eintracht Frankfurt in the opening two matches, the Black Eagles finally tasted victory, putting them back in contention.

In contrast, Lyon, who had won their first two matches, faced their first setback, remaining on six points in the group.

Beşiktaş's defense has been impenetrable this season, keeping a clean sheet across all six competitive matches to date.

In addition to this match, they have not allowed any goals in four league matches, one Turkish Super Cup, and one Europa League match, showing their dominance by winning all six encounters.

Fernandes, the 25-year-old Portuguese midfielder, celebrated his seventh goal of the season, proving to be a crucial asset for the team.

His tally includes four goals in the Europa League, with three scored during qualifying rounds and another three in the Süper Lig.

The match also marked the end of Olympique Lyon's five-match winning streak across all competitions.

Their last match prior to facing Beşiktaş had been a commanding display of form, but the Istanbul side's defense thwarted their advances.

In a notable moment during the match, Lyon thought they had scored in the 24th minute, but a VAR review ruled the goal offside after a close call involving Tolisso and Lacazette.

The excitement continued when Lyon was awarded a penalty in the 27th minute; However, following another VAR check, the decision was overturned to a free kick as the foul occurred outside the penalty area.

Basaksehir's heavy defeat

In a disappointing outing, Başakşehir fell to Slovenian side Celje with a staggering 5-1 defeat in the second week of the UEFA Conference League.

The match, held at Celje Stadium saw Celje starting strong, with Seslar scoring from a rebound in the 5th minute after his initial shot was parried by Başakşehir goalkeeper Deniz Dilmen.

The home side continued to assert their dominance, doubling their lead in the 30th minute when Brnic finished off a well-placed cross from Kucys.

Başakşehir's Jerome Opoku (L) in action with Celje's Armandas Kucys during the UEFA Conference League match at the Celje Stadium, Celje, Slovenia, Oct. 24, 2024. (AA Photo)

Four minutes later, Celje struck again.

Seslar capitalized on a cross from Matko, making it 3-0 before the half-time whistleblower.

The first half concluded with the Slovenian team firmly in control.

Başakşehir made three substitutions at the start of the second half in an attempt to turn the tide, but Celje quickly extended their lead to four goals in the 51st minute. Kucys, assisted by Seslar, found the net, with the ball deflecting off defender Opoku.

In the 75th minute, Başakşehir finally broke through, as Pelkas scored after Rozman failed to hold onto a shot from Piatek. However, Celje responded almost immediately, with Kucys netting his second goal just two minutes later.