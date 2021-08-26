Turkish side Beşiktaş has drawn with Sporting Lisbon, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax into Group C in 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League.
The following is the draw for the Champions League group stage, which took place in Istanbul on Thursday:
Group A: Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Leipzig, Club Brugge.
Group B: Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Porto, AC Milan.
Group C: Sporting Lisbon, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Beşiktaş.
Group D: Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff.
Group E: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Benfica, Dynamo Kyiv.
Group F: Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta, Young Boys.
Group G: Lille, Sevilla, Salzburg, Wolfsburg.
Group H: Chelsea, Juventus, Zenit St. Petersburg, Malmo.
The group stage begins on Sept. 14.
