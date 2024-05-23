Beşiktaş narrowly triumphed over Trabzonspor with a score of 3-2, on Thursday, securing their 11th Turkish Cup victory.

The match, held at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, witnessed a stunning performance by the Black Eagles, as they clinched the victory with goals from Ghezzal, Salih Uçan, and Al-Musrati, bringing joy to their fans after a challenging season.

Having reached the final 17 times before, Beşiktaş have now claimed the cup on 11 occasions.

Their previous victories came in the 1974-1975, 1988-1989, 1989-1990, 1993-1994, 1997-1998, 2005-2006, 2006-2007, 2008-2009, 2010-2011, and 2020-2021 seasons.

However, they faced defeat in the finals of the 1965-1966, 1976-1977, 1983-1984, 1992-1993, 1998-1999, and 2001-2002 seasons.

Despite a challenging season in the Süper Lig, Beşiktaş's victory ensured their participation in European competitions next season.

They will kick off their European adventure from the UEFA Europa League playoff round in the 2024-2025 season.

The rivalry between Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor in the Turkish Cup has been intense, with the two teams meeting in the final four times.

Beşiktaş emerged victorious in the 1974-1975 final with scores of 1-0 and 2-0, while Trabzonspor claimed victory in 1976-1977 with scores of 1-0 and 0-0.

Trabzonspor also secured the cup in the 1983-1984 season with a 1-0 win, while Beşiktaş celebrated a 1-0 victory in 1989-1990.

With their triumph in the 62nd Turkish Cup Final, Beşiktaş have broken the deadlock between the two teams.

This victory marks the first cup celebration for Beşiktaş President Hasan Arat and coach Serdar Topraktepe.

Hasan Arat, who assumed office following the election on Dec. 3, 2023, has now claimed his first cup as the head of the Istanbul-based side.

Meanwhile, Serdar Topraktepe, who previously coached Beşiktaş's youth teams, took over as the head coach of the senior team in the middle of this season following the departures of Burak Yılmaz and later Portuguese coach Fernando Santos.

Serdar Topraktepe had also won this cup while playing for the Black Eagles in the 1997-1998 season.

Al-Musrati, who joined Beşiktaş from Braga during the winter transfer window, scored his first goal in his 13th appearance for the black-and-white team.

His crucial late strike, in the 90+4th minute, not only marked his first goal celebration but also secured the cup for Topraktepe's team.

Beşiktaş's victory was sealed by goals from Ghezzal (45+3'), Salih Uçan (54'), and Al-Musrati (90+4').

The match also saw several thrilling moments, including Ernest Muçi's close-range effort (5'), Paul Onuachu's opener for Trabzonspor (14'), and Jackson Muleka's chance (16').

However, the Black Sea Storm was not silenced without a fight as Nicolas Pepe's 89th-minute equalizer briefly gave Abdullah Avcı's men a glimmer of hope.