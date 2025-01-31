Turkish side Beşiktaş’s European campaign came to an end after a 1-0 away defeat against Dutch club Twente on Thursday, the eighth matchday of the UEFA Europa League.

The decisive moment came in the 76th minute when Twente’s midfielder Daan Rots scored with a close-range shot after Beşiktaş failed to clear the ball from their penalty area. Assisted by Anass Salah-Eddine, Rots sealed the victory for the hosts.

As a result, Beşiktaş finished the group stage in 28th place with nine points, exiting the competition. Twente, on the other hand, climbed to 23rd place with 10 points, securing a spot in the playoff round for the final 16 matches.

The first half saw Twente dominate possession and create chances, including efforts from Michel Vlap in the 18th minute and Ricky van Wolfswinkel in the 22nd, but neither found the net.

Beşiktaş relied on counterattacks, with Arthur Masuaku coming close in the 29th minute, only for his shot to be deflected for a corner.

In the dying moments, Beşiktaş pushed forward, including goalkeeper Mert Günok joining the attack during a 90-plus-3 free-kick, but their efforts went unrewarded.

Twente held on for the narrow win, ending Beşiktaş’s European journey.