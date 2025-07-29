Beşiktaş head to Krakow this Thursday with their backs against the wall and their Europa League hopes hanging by a thread.

After a 4-2 home defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League Second Qualifying Round, Ole Gunnar Solskaer’s men face a daunting mission: overturn a two-goal deficit on neutral ground to keep their European ambitions alive.

The return leg, set for Thursday at Stadion Miejski in Poland, is more than just a test of tactics and talent.

It's a battle of belief.

For Beşiktaş, this tie could define the early months of their season – and the early reputation of their new-look squad.

First-leg collapse in Istanbul

The opening clash at Türaş Stadium promised fireworks and delivered.

Six goals flew in under the lights in Istanbul, but it was Shakhtar who landed the final and most painful blow – Brazilian winger Kevin’s 96th-minute strike silenced the home crowd and handed the Ukrainian side a critical two-goal cushion.

Despite goals from Tammy Abraham and Salih Uçan, Beşiktaş’s defensive frailties proved fatal. Shakhtar’s sharp counterattacks carved through the backline repeatedly, exposing gaps that Solskjaer must now urgently address.

Club in transition, legacy at stake

Beşiktaş's recent seasons have oscillated between flashes of brilliance and bouts of inconsistency.

The club’s fourth-place finish in the 2024-25 Süper Lig, just behind Samsunspor, condemned them to an earlier and riskier entry point in Europe’s second-tier tournament.

Now, just one round in, they're in danger of slipping out altogether.

And that’s despite one of the most ambitious summers in recent club history.

Turkish international Orkun Kökçü was lured away from Benfica in a headline-grabbing move.

The 24-year-old playmaker made his debut in the first leg and is expected to orchestrate the midfield once again in Krakow. His passing range and composure could prove vital in breaking down Shakhtar’s well-drilled defense.

Up front, Beşiktaş placed their trust in a proven European striker.

Tammy Abraham, the former Chelsea and Roma forward, signed as the replacement for Ciro Immobile.

He wasted no time – finding the net on debut – but the burden of leadership and goalscoring now falls squarely on his shoulders again.

But injuries have complicated Solskjaer’s plans. Midfielders Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Bakhtiyar Zaynutdinov are both ruled out and are reportedly eyeing summer exits after injury-marred campaigns.

Their absence narrows the team’s options in a critical area of the pitch.

Solskjaer’s tactical dilemma

Beşiktaş will need at least a two-goal win to force extra time and a three-goal victory to progress outright.

That likely means a high-risk, high-reward approach from the opening whistle.

Solskjaer is expected to field a fluid 4-2-3-1 formation, anchored by Kökçü’s creativity and supported by flying wingers to stretch the pitch.

Abraham will spearhead the attack, while the likes of Gedson Fernandes and Amir Hadziahmetovic may provide the midfield steel.

The defense, however, remains the wild card. Lapses in concentration and poor transitions left them exposed in the first leg. Against a side that thrives on counters like Shakhtar, Beşiktaş cannot afford similar mistakes.

Shakhtar: young, fearless and ruthless

Led by former Galatasaray captain Arda Turan, Shakhtar Donetsk have retooled their squad with youthful flair, especially in the wake of Ukraine’s ongoing conflict.

Despite winning the Ukrainian Cup last season, a falling UEFA coefficient forced them into the first qualifying round. They responded emphatically – demolishing Finnish side Ilves 6-0 on aggregate.

Shakhtar’s Brazilian core has led the way.

Kevin, already the hero of the first leg, will again be a focal point.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Alisson has been the club’s most unlikely talisman.

In just two European appearances this season, he has three goals and five assists – a jaw-dropping stat line for a shot-stopper, thanks to his role in set pieces and long-range distributions.

Marlon, who returned from MLS club LAFC on a free transfer, is back in training but still lacks the match fitness to feature prominently.

Turan has instilled a high-tempo, possession-based system with quick vertical transitions – tactics that sliced through Beşiktaş in Istanbul. Expect a familiar 4-3-3 structure built around movement, flair, and ruthless execution.

Neutral ground, elevated stakes

With war still raging in Ukraine, Shakhtar has grown accustomed to playing away from home.

Krakow has become their second fortress – a setting where they’ve settled and succeeded.

But the neutral venue also gives Beşiktaş a glimmer of hope, eliminating any home advantage for the Ukrainians.

Both clubs will enter the match without domestic distractions. Shakhtar’s league opener comes on Aug. 3 against Episentr, while Beşiktaş kick off their Süper Lig campaign against Kayserispor on Aug. 7. All eyes, then, are on Thursday.

For Beşiktaş, this match is more than a comeback opportunity. It’s a referendum on their summer spending, their managerial project, and their continental credibility.

An early exit could rupture momentum just days before the domestic campaign begins.

This is the first competitive encounter between Beşiktaş and Shakhtar in modern European competition, but it has already become a tie to remember.

If Beşiktaş can flip the script, they’ll meet either Rangers or Panathinaikos in the next round.