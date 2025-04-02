Beşiktaş host a tricky side in Göztepe in a high-stakes clash in the Turkish Cup quarterfinals, with both teams aiming to punch their ticket to the semifinals.

Riding high from a morale-boosting 2-1 victory over their city archrival Galatasaray in the Süper Lig, Beşiktaş hope to carry that momentum into the knockout fixture.

The Black Eagles dominated Group D with three wins and nine points, securing their place at the top.

If they advance, they will face the winner of the Trabzonspor-Bodrum FK matchup.

For Göztepe, this match represents a chance to break a nearly five-decadelong semifinal drought.

The Izmir club, a two-time Turkish Cup champion (1969, 1970), last reached the semifinals in the 1975-76 season.

This year, they swept Group B with an unbeaten record and stunned Beşiktaş 4-2 in their Süper Lig encounter earlier this season.

Now, they aim to repeat history and keep their cup dreams alive.

Head-to-head cup history

Beşiktaş and Göztepe have met 10 times in Turkish Cup action, with the Black Eagles winning four, Göztepe claiming one victory, and five matches ending in draws.

Beşiktaş hold a slight edge in goal count, scoring 13 to Göztepe's nine.

The Istanbul side's fortunes might take a hit as they will be without Felix Uduokhai and Bahtiyar Zaynutdinov, both sidelined due to injuries.

Their absence could test the team's defensive depth in a must-win encounter.