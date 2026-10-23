Beşiktaş fought back and played the last stretch with 10 men to draw 2-2 with Crystal Palace in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The Premier League side were the better side for much of the first half, but Wilfred Ndidi gave the hosts the lead in first-half stoppage time. Yeremy Pino leveled six minutes after the restart.

Four minutes later, Jean-Philippe Mateta, on his first start since the opening day, put the visitors ahead. He had already had a first-half goal ruled out by VAR for a marginal offside in the build-up.

Beşiktaş equalized in the 73rd minute through Junior Olaitan. Four minutes later, Ümit Akdağ was sent off for a clumsy challenge on Jorgen Strand Larsen, who was forced off injured.

The English side still failed to make use of a one-man advantage.

Head coach Vincenzo Italiano made nine changes to the Süper Lig side that lost to Trabzonspor on Monday. Palace arrived after a 5-0 defeat at Brighton on Sunday.

Trabzonspor maintains perfect Conference League record

In the Conference League, Mohamed Salah marked his 150th game in European competitions by scoring again and setting up another goal as Trabzonspor beat Scottish side Hearts 2-0 at home.

It was the second goal for Salah in the competition after netting in the 4-2 win away at KuPS Kuopio in the opener.

It was Trabzonspor's fifth straight win under head coach Thomas Reis.

Hearts started on the bright side and hit the post in the seventh minute through Malachi Fagan-Walcott's header from a Calvin Miller corner.

Trabzonspor then took control. In the 30th minute, Franculino was fouled in the box by Tomas Magnusson, and Salah converted the penalty two minutes later, sending goalkeeper Beau Reus the wrong way.

Benjamin Bouchouari twice came close to a second before the break, volleying over and then being denied by Reus in stoppage time.

Trabzonspor's Mohamed Salah scores their first goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA Conference League match between Trabzonspor and Heart of Midlothian at the Papara Park in Trabzon, Türkiye, Oct. 22, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

The second came in the 58th minute, when Franculino exchanged passes with Salah and fired a first-time left-footed shot into the top corner.

Trabzonspor's Sidny Cabral was sent off in the fifth minute of stoppage time for a second yellow card.

Hearts, who had drawn 1-1 with Nordsjaelland on matchday one, were beaten 7-1 by Celtic in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

Bournemouth beat 10-man Milan, Juventus held to draw

Elsewhere, Bournemouth earned the biggest win of their first European campaign by beating 10-man AC Milan 3-0 in the Europa League after goalkeeper Mike Maignan was sent off for shoving an opponent in the face during a corner.

Bournemouth had already taken the lead from a penalty when Maignan was shown a straight red card and conceded another spot kick by putting his gloves in the face of U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams and pushing him to the ground.

Marcus Tavernier converted the second penalty against substitute goalkeeper Lorenzo Torriani to double the lead, and there was no way back for Milan after that. Substitute Amine Adli made it 3-0 late with a perfectly executed curling free kick.

Four other teams also have three wins from three, including Bayer Leverkusen after Jonas Hofmann scored twice in a three-minute span to secure a 2-0 victory at OFI Crete.

But Juventus were held to a 2-2 draw by Rennes after having a late winner ruled out for offside.

Hofmann netted his double late in the first half as Leverkusen continued their good start under new coach Carles Martínez, who has now overseen seven wins from eight games across all competitions since starting with a shock loss to Elversberg.

Ferencvaros also stayed perfect after a 4-1 victory over Portuguese second-division side Torreense.

In a clash of two unbeaten teams, Benfica won 4-1 at Omonia while Olympiacos needed a late own goal to secure their third straight win, 1-0 win over Sparta Prague.

Nick Woltemade converted from the spot in the 67th minute to salvage a 2-2 home draw for Juventus against Rennes, but the hosts had a potential winner by Jhon Lucumi ruled out by VAR.

It was Woltemade's third goal in three games in the competition after joining on loan from Newcastle.

The Bianconeri pressured early and took the lead on a quick attack after Zeki Çelik collected a through pass from Woltemade. But Musa Al-Taamari equalized and Boulaye Dia calmly gave the visitors the lead from the spot, sending Juve goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario the wrong way.

Like Juve, Sunderland hoped to make it three wins from three on a trip to Lech Poznan. Forward Timur Tutierov put the Premier League side ahead with a header with his first Europa League goal in the second minute, but substitute Leo Bengtsson made it 1-1 in the second half to earn a first point for the Polish club.

In other results, Celtic lost 2-1 at home to Celta Vigo, Hoffenheim got their first points with a 3-0 win over Ligue 1 leader Lyon and Real Sociedad had the biggest win of the night, 6-0 at Lillestrom.

Earlier, Marseille recorded a third straight loss, 1-0 to Sturm Graz, while Union Saint-Gilloise routed Israel's Hapoel Beer-Sheva 4-0. That game was played without fans in Düsseldorf, Germany, after authorities in Leuven, Belgium, refused to host it due to public safety.

In the Conference League, Czech provincial side Jablonec kept high-scoring Brighton at bay in a 0-0 draw, as last season's Europa League runners-up Freiburg failed to build on their win in the opener and were beaten 3-0 at Monaco, while Ajax snuck a 2-0 win over Atalanta.