Beşiktaş will face Lausanne on Thursday night in a decisive second leg of the UEFA Conference League playoff round, with the Turkish side looking to secure a place in the group stage after a disappointing draw in Switzerland last week.

The stakes are high for Beşiktaş, who must win to advance to the competition’s next phase, while a defeat would eliminate them from European football for the season.

The Black Eagles enter the game under pressure, having failed to keep a clean sheet in any match this season, both domestically and in Europe.

Defensive lapses have repeatedly undermined performances and coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made no secret of his desire to see improvement in his back line.

If Beşiktaş advances, it will mark only their second appearance in the competition’s group stage since the Conference League was launched in 2021. Last season, the club failed to progress beyond the group stage under the previous format.

A defeat, however, would cut short their continental campaign and shift full attention to the Turkish Süper Lig.

Solskjaer’s Swiss problem

For Solskjaer, Thursday’s match carries personal weight. The Norwegian manager has yet to record a win against a Swiss side in his coaching career.

Across spells with Molde, Manchester United and now Beşiktaş, Solskjaer has faced Swiss opponents four times, with two draws and two defeats.

His Molde side drew 1-1 and lost 1-0 against Basel, while Manchester United fell 2-1 to Young Boys in the Champions League. Last week’s 1-1 draw with Lausanne continued that winless streak.

Solskjaer now has the opportunity to earn his first victory against Swiss opposition and, more importantly, to guide Beşiktaş back into European group-stage play.

Beşiktaş will enter the match with several notable squad developments. Midfielder Tayfur Bingöl and left-back Emrecan Terzi both departed following the first leg.

Bingöl has signed with newly promoted Süper Lig club Kocaelispor, while Terzi has been loaned to second-tier side Serik Belediyespor.

In addition, Jean Onana and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were not included on the squad list submitted to UEFA, limiting Solskjaer’s options in midfield.

Still, the team boasts a mix of experience and new arrivals. Goalkeepers Mert Günok, Ersin Destanoğlu, and Emre Bilgin lead the defensive core alongside Gabriel Paulista, Felix Uduokhai, Jonas Svensson, and club veteran Necip Uysal.

In midfield, Wilfred Ndidi, Amir Hadziahmetovic, Orkun Kökçü, and Salih Uçan provide stability, while creative players such as Milot Rashica, Rafa Silva, Ernest Muçi, and Joao Mario offer attacking spark.

Up front, summer signing Tammy Abraham is expected to spearhead the attack as the black-and-whites chase goals to secure qualification.

High stakes at home

The Istanbul giants know that expectations are high. Fans will demand a convincing performance after recent defensive struggles and inconsistent form.

Solskjaer has emphasized that the focus must be on discipline and efficiency, especially against a Lausanne side that proved resilient in the first leg.

Lausanne, meanwhile, will look to spring an upset and secure a rare group-stage berth in European competition.

The Swiss club left the first leg encouraged by their performance and will rely on a compact defensive approach to frustrate Beşiktaş in front of a demanding home crowd.

For Beşiktaş, the match represents more than just advancement in Europe’s third-tier competition. It is a test of character under Solskjaer, an early measure of summer signings and a chance to restore confidence ahead of a long season.

Kick off at Tüpraş Stadium will set the tone not only for Beşiktaş’s European ambitions but potentially for the Norwegian football manager’s tenure in Istanbul.

The match at Istanbul’s Tüpraş Stadium kicks off at 8 p.m. local time and will be officiated by Danish referee Jakob Kehlet, assisted by compatriots Lars Hummelgaard and Martin Markus.