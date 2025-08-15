Beşiktaş overcame an early deficit to defeat Ireland’s St. Patrick’s Athletic 3-2 (7-3 agg.) in the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round return leg on Thursday, advancing to the play-off round to face Swiss side Lausanne.

The match began in dramatic fashion when Gabriel Paulista handled the ball in the box, awarding St. Patrick’s a penalty in the third minute.

Carty converted to give the Irish side an early 1-0 lead. McLaughlin doubled the advantage in the 34th minute, leaving Beşiktaş trailing 2-0.

Demir Ege Tıknaz, a product of Beşiktaş’s youth academy, scored his first professional goal for the senior team in the 43rd minute to pull one back before halftime.

The comeback continued in the second half when Tammy Abraham equalized in the 49th minute, and Joao Mario’s 79th-minute strike secured a 3-2 victory. Combined with a 4-1 first-leg win, Beşiktaş advanced comfortably.

Despite the win, defensive concerns remain. Beşiktaş has conceded in all four of its official matches this season, including four goals against Shakhtar Donetsk at home and two in the away leg. Against St. Patrick’s, they allowed two more goals in Istanbul.

Frustrated by the defensive lapses, fans voiced their displeasure, jeering players after the second St. Patrick’s goal and chanting against club leadership. Demonstrations continued briefly after halftime, with some fans also directing chants against Israel.

Demir Ege’s goal marked a milestone for the young midfielder, who spent last season on loan at Rio Ave in Portugal, scoring four goals.

Mustafa Erhan Hekimoğlu made a brief appearance, coming on in the 64th minute for Abraham but leaving injured three minutes later, replaced by Kartal Kayra Yılmaz.

Joao Mario maintained his scoring streak, finding the net again in the 79th minute after entering in the 63rd minute for Orkun Kökçü. Mario has now scored in every match he has played this season, continuing his pivotal role for the team.

St. Patrick’s manager Stephen Kenny acknowledged his team’s disappointment but praised their effort. “We started the match boldly, went 2-0 up, but after conceding, Beşiktaş showed their quality,” Kenny said. “Our players are disappointed with elimination, but I am proud of their performance and fight.”

Kartal Kayra Yılmaz highlighted the team’s resilience after the match. “We didn’t start as well as we wanted, but our reaction shows character,” he said. “We want to go all the way this season and compete for trophies. Every match is a step toward our goal.”

Beşiktaş manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer credited tactical adjustments for the win. “We made the match harder for ourselves with the early penalty, but at halftime, we changed strategy, scored two goals, and controlled the game,” Solskjaer said. He emphasized the importance of pressure, preparation, and squad depth while noting that key players like Al Musrati missed the match due to illness.

Solskjaer also addressed fan expectations, saying, “The pressure and high expectations are welcome. Our goal is to build a strong, competitive squad. Young players need to learn to handle criticism, and our experienced players understand it. We aim to be a team that can handle the demands of a top club throughout the season.”