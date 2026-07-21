Beşiktaş are exploring an ambitious financial strategy in their bid to sign Mohamed Salah, with the Turkish club reportedly planning to use a sponsor-backed model similar to the one that helped facilitate Cristiano Ronaldo's blockbuster move to Juventus in 2018.

Fresh off completing the signing of Belgian winger Leandro Trossard, Beşiktaş have turned their attention to another marquee name as they look to strengthen their squad for the new season and elevate the club's profile both on and off the field.

According to Arab outlet Winwin and Turkish media reports, club executives are preparing for another round of talks with Salah and his representatives while working to finalize a sponsorship package that would help fund one of the biggest transfers in Turkish football history.

Sponsor-backed approach

The proposed structure mirrors the financial model Juventus used when Ronaldo joined from Real Madrid in 2018. Rather than placing the full financial burden on the club, Beşiktaş hope to secure a major commercial partner willing to absorb a significant portion of the costs associated with Salah's wages and related expenses.

The approach would allow the Black Eagles to pursue one of world football's biggest stars without placing excessive strain on the club's finances.

Reports suggest Salah initially sought an annual salary of around 15 million euros ($17.1 million) but has since lowered his demands to approximately 10 million euros per season, plus performance-related bonuses, to make a move to Beşiktaş more achievable.

Discussions have centered on a one-year contract with an option for a second season.

Club determined to complete deal

Beşiktaş's leadership believe Salah's arrival would extend far beyond his impact on the pitch.

The former Liverpool star would bring elite goal-scoring ability, creativity and leadership while significantly increasing the club's commercial appeal through shirt sales, ticket demand and international sponsorship opportunities.

His global popularity would also strengthen Beşiktaş's presence across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The pursuit follows the club's aggressive recruitment drive this summer, highlighted by the arrival of Trossard from Arsenal in a deal reported to be worth about €20 million, including add-ons.

Negotiations continue

Talks between the two sides have progressed, with Beşiktaş president Serdal Adalı previously revealing that Salah had given his approval to the move and that initial discussions with the player's representatives were encouraging.

The negotiations, however, have reportedly stalled over agent commission demands said to be as high as 35%, a figure the club considers excessive.

Club officials have also dismissed reports suggesting an agreement has already been reached, insisting negotiations remain ongoing and that no transfer will be considered complete until all financial details are finalized and contracts are signed.

Istanbul visit could prove significant

Salah is expected to travel to Istanbul with his family on Aug. 2 to attend Egyptian music icon Amr Diab's concert at Ataköy Marina Open-Air Stage.

The visit has fueled further speculation that Beşiktaş officials could use the opportunity to meet the 34-year-old face to face and continue negotiations.

Salah and Diab have maintained a close relationship for years, making the concert a natural stop during the forward's summer schedule.

While the trip is unrelated to the transfer itself, Turkish media believe it could provide an ideal setting for fresh discussions as Beşiktaş continue working to overcome the remaining financial obstacles.

Landing Salah would rank among the most significant signings in Süper Lig history and underline Beşiktaş's determination to compete for domestic honors while making a deeper impact in European competition.