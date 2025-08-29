Beşiktaş have parted ways with head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following their elimination from the UEFA Europa Conference League after a play-off round, the club announced on Thursday.

The Black Eagles were knocked out on Thursday after suffering a 1-0 defeat at home to Lausanne of Switzerland in the second leg played in Istanbul.

The first leg in Lausanne last week ended in a 1-1 draw.

Beşiktaş President Serdal Adalı summoned Solskjaer to a board meeting after the post-match press conference, before the club announced the termination of the Norwegian's contract.

"The contract of head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been terminated following a decision taken at the board meeting," the club said in a statement.

Following the match, Solskjaer took responsibility for the team's European failure.

"I am responsible, I am the one to blame. I take the blame," he said.

Appointed in mid-January, Solskjaer oversaw 29 matches during his tenure, recording 15 wins, five draws and nine defeats.

Before shifting their European hopes to Conference League path, Beşiktaş were eliminated from the Europa League qualifiers by Shakhtar Donetsk in the second qualifying round in July

The Istanbul side are currently sitting eighth in the Turkish Süper Lig, having played only one match after three weeks. They won 2-1 against Eyüpspor at home.

The club did not play the first- and third-week games against Kayserispor and Konyaspor, which were delayed by the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) due to Beşiktaş's Europe fixtures.