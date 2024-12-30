Beşiktaş’s 2024 campaign was a mix of glory and instability, with the Black Eagles clinching two major trophies but facing turmoil off the field.

Despite a strong start with a Ziraat Türkiye Cup victory and a TFF Super Cup title, the team struggled with leadership changes and disappointing results in both domestic and European competitions.

Sporadic success in Süper Lig

Beşiktaş’s journey in the Süper Lig during 2024 was uneven.

Over 37 matches across the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 seasons, the team secured 14 wins, 11 draws and 12 losses, accumulating 53 points.

In the 2023-2024 season, they managed just seven wins in 21 matches, followed by a slightly better performance in 2024-2025 with seven wins from 16 matches.

Their inconsistency in the league left them well short of expectations.

Cup glory, European disappointments

In domestic cup competitions, Beşiktaş found success.

They triumphed in the Ziraat Turkish Cup, defeating Trabzonspor 3-2 in the final with a last-minute goal from Al Musrati, securing their 11th title in the competition.

Earlier in the season, the team also captured the TFF Super Cup, dominating Galatasaray 5-0 in the final to win their 10th Super Cup.

Beşiktaş’s European aspirations were less fruitful.

Competing in eight European matches, including two UEFA Europa League playoffs and six group-stage matches, they won three games but suffered four losses and one draw.

Their European run fell short of expectations, reflecting the team's ongoing instability.

Managerial carousel

The year was marked by constant changes in the coaching department.

After Rıza Çalımbay’s departure in late 2023, U19 coach Serdar Topraktepe stepped up, leading the team until January 2024, when Portuguese manager Fernando Santos took over.

Santos struggled, securing only four wins, four draws, and five losses in Süper Lig.

He did, however, guide Beşiktaş to a perfect record in the Ziraat Turkish Cup.

With six matches remaining in the league season, Topraktepe returned to take over once again, ending the campaign on a higher note.

Beşiktaş started the 2024-2025 season with Giovanni van Bronckhorst, but after a series of mixed results, he was replaced by Topraktepe, who resumed his role as interim manager.

Boardroom turmoil

Off the pitch, Beşiktaş faced significant leadership instability.

Hasan Arat, who was elected president in December 2023, resigned before completing a year in office, citing difficulties with team management, planning, and internal conflicts.

His resignation led to further managerial reshuffles.

Arat’s successor, Hüseyin Yücel, temporarily took over, only for the club to call for another election in late 2024.

In the end, Serdal Adalı emerged victorious in the presidential race, winning with 8,901 votes in a heated contest held at Sinan Erdem Sports Hall.

With this election, Beşiktaş hoped for a more stable future, though the uncertainty of the past year left fans yearning for consistency.