Beşiktaş have moved swiftly as the January window gathers pace, zeroing in on Inter Milan winger Luis Henrique as they look to sharpen their attack for the second half of the 2025-26 season.

Club executives are working in tandem with head coach Sergen Yalçın to add pace and creativity out wide, with the 24-year-old Brazilian emerging as a prime candidate to fill a clear need.

Henrique, frustrated by limited minutes at Serie A leaders Inter, is understood to be open to an Istanbul switch in search of regular football.

Turkish media report the player views Beşiktaş as a timely reset, one that could reignite his career and keep him on Brazil’s radar ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

A product of Botafogo, Henrique broke into European football with Marseille in 2020 and showed flashes of promise across 87 appearances, contributing six goals and nine assists.

Inter signed him in the summer of 2024 for a fee reported between 22 million euros ($26 million) and 25 million euros, seeing him as a long-term option on the flanks.

The move, however, has yet to deliver.

Under Simone Inzaghi, Henrique has largely been confined to substitute roles, squeezed by competition and tactical priorities, and has struggled to establish rhythm in Serie A.

Beşiktaş see opportunity where Inter see a surplus.

Yalçın has prioritized adding speed, one-on-one threat and versatility to his wide options, and Henrique’s profile fits the brief.

The Black Eagles are exploring a loan deal through the end of the season, ideally with an option,or obligation,to buy, a structure that aligns with their financial planning while respecting Inter’s original investment.

Talks have been opened.

Reports from Sabah Spor and A Spor say Beşiktaş have made direct contact with Inter and received encouraging signals from the player’s camp.

Henrique is said to be keen, believing consistent minutes in a competitive Süper Lig title race could restore confidence and momentum.

There are also suggestions that Inter midfielder and Türkiye international Hakan Çalhanoğlu has offered a positive reference, helping smooth the dialogue.

Inter’s stance remains cautious.

While not opposed to a loan, the Italian club want cover secured on the right side before approving any exit, particularly given injury concerns and a demanding Champions League schedule.

Italian outlets describe negotiations as delicate: some point to an agreement in principle pending a replacement, others stress Inter’s reluctance to thin their squad midseason.

For now, Beşiktaş are waiting on a final green light.

The pursuit reflects a broader winter strategy at Vodafone Park. With foreign-player slots available and plans for multiple reinforcements, Beşiktaş are also weighing moves at left-back, central midfield and goalkeeper depth, while several players could depart to balance the squad.