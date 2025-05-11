Beşiktaş secured a dominant 4-1 victory over Adana Demirspor in their Süper Lig 35th-week clash, boosting their points tally to 58 and keeping their European qualification hopes alive.

Rafa Silva and Milot Rashica put the hosts ahead with goals that saw them lead 2-0, although Adana Demirspor’s Arda Okan Kurtulan reduced the deficit just before halftime, leaving the score at 2-1.

The second half saw Beşiktaş tighten their grip on the match. Ciro Immobile extended the lead to 3-1 in the 62nd minute, and Joao Mario sealed the win with an 83rd-minute goal, completing a strong 4-1 result.

Winning streak continues

This win marked Beşiktaş's third consecutive victory, following a 1-1 draw against Göztepe, a 5-1 thrashing of Hatayspor, and a 1-0 win over Fenerbahçe.

They’ve now gathered 9 points from their last three matches, a crucial momentum boost as they chase European competition spots.

Injury woes

Beşiktaş’s injury list grew with the addition of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Felix Uduokhai.

Chamberlain was forced off early in the match, initially struggling with discomfort before signaling for a substitution in the 9th minute.

Mustafa Erhan Hekimoğlu replaced him in the 11th minute.

Uduokhai was involved in a collision during a corner kick in the 16th minute and, after treatment, could not continue, making way for Emrecan Terzi in the 20th minute.

After these changes, the team adjusted their defensive line, with Masuaku shifting to center-back and Terzi taking over at left-back.

Rafa Silva’s milestone

Rafa Silva continued his stellar season by netting his 17th goal for Beşiktaş.

His strike in the 29th minute, a clinical finish after a perfect pass from Ciro Immobile, helped Beşiktaş go 1-0 up.

Silva’s tally for the season now stands at 11 goals in the Süper Lig, in addition to two goals in both the UEFA Europa League and Ziraat Türkiye Cup.

Rashica breaks 9-match goal drought

Milot Rashica’s goal, which made it 2-0 for Beşiktaş in the first half, ended a nine-match drought for the winger.

Rashica, who had previously scored in both encounters against Eyüpspor, now has three goals in the league and five goals in total this season, including two in Beşiktaş’s 4-1 win over Bilbao in the Europa League.

Defensive vulnerability at home

Despite the emphatic win, Beşiktaş continues to struggle defensively at home.

They have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five matches at Dolmabahçe, conceding in games against Kayserispor, Gaziantep FK, Galatasaray, Başakşehir, and Atakaş Hatayspor before allowing Adana Demirspor to score.

Necip Uysal’s return

After a long 273-day absence due to an ACL injury, Beşiktaş captain Necip Uysal made his long-awaited return in the 86th minute, replacing Emrecan Terzi. The crowd greeted his return with a heartfelt announcement, “Büyük kaptan Necip Uysal hoş geldin,” as the midfielder rejoined the team for the first time since the opening match of the season.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, eager to give playing time to those returning from injury, made tactical changes late in the match.

Mustafa Hekimoğlu, who replaced Chamberlain early, and Emrecan Terzi, subbed on for Uduokhai, were both substituted in the final stages.

Semih Kılıçsoy came on for Hekimoğlu in the 86th minute, and Uysal’s return came at the same time, replacing Terzi.