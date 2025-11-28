Two of Türkiye’s top football clubs, Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor, have rejected sponsorship offers from Coca-Cola, citing public sensitivities and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza as key reasons for turning down the deals.

Beşiktaş General Secretary Uğur Fora told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the club could not ignore the feelings of its supporters or broader society, saying the sponsorship proposal was deemed inappropriate given current circumstances.

“We did not accept such an agreement because we did not find it ethical,” Fora said. “Our priority as Beşiktaş is always the sensitivities of our society. What is happening is clear to everyone. Our fans also did not welcome such a deal. Considering the sensitivities of our country and our people, we did not want to proceed. Beşiktaş has always stood on the side of conscience.”

Trabzonspor Chairman Ertuğrul Doğan confirmed that his club also declined Coca-Cola’s offer, saying the situation in Palestine made the decision clear.

“What is happening in Palestine and Gaza is obvious,” Doğan said. “My heart did not allow me to accept such an agreement.”

Both clubs emphasized that aligning with public sentiment and standing in solidarity with civilians affected by the Gaza conflict outweighed the financial gain of a sponsorship deal.

Public solidarity with Gaza has been widespread across Türkiye since the start of Israel's genocide, with rallies, charity campaigns and public statements calling for an end to Israel’s attacks.

Many Turkish citizens and civil society groups have demanded that institutions, companies and sports clubs act in line with public conscience on issues related to Palestine. The strong emotional and historical connection many in Türkiye feel toward the people of Gaza has increasingly influenced social, cultural and even commercial decisions across the country, completely halting all trade with Israel.

Israeli forces remain in just over half of Gaza after withdrawing from some areas under the cease-fire and carry out strikes targeting Palestinian civilians.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed at least 70,000 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children. The genocidal bombardment has left Gaza largely uninhabitable, leading to widespread starvation and disease.