The rhythm of football has been ingrained in Cedella Marley's soul since childhood, thanks to her father, the legendary reggae icon Bob Marley, who shared an equal passion for the beautiful game.

In a heartwarming interview with CNN Sport, Marley reminisced about her father's unwavering love for football, revealing that had he not pursued a career in music, he would have donned the jersey of a football player.

"Daddy played every day," Marley fondly recalled. "He would play anywhere he was: on the road, you'd find a field, you'd find a team."

Inspired by her father's devotion to the sport, Marley and her brothers, Ziggy and Steve, indulged in football alongside him, instilling an undying love for the game in her heart.

Little did she know that her destiny would be intertwined with football in a profound way, leading her to become a driving force behind Jamaica's women's football revolution.

In 2014, fate nudged Marley toward an unexpected journey into the world of women's football.

Her son brought home a flier from school, informing her about Jamaica's women's football team.

Surprised by the revelation, Marley learned that the team had disbanded in 2008 due to financial constraints.

Determined to reignite the flame of women's football in her homeland, Marley sprang into action, reaching out to the Jamaican Football Federation (JFF) to offer her support.

The challenges facing the women's national team were immense, with every aspect, from travel to training camps, in dire need of funding.

Drawing upon her musical prowess, Marley, along with her brothers, Damien and Steve, recorded a song called "Strike Hard" to raise funds.

Through a combination of the song's royalties, a GoFundMe campaign, and the Bob Marley Foundation's sponsorship, they raised $300,000 in the first year.

Marley's relentless efforts and dedication bore fruit in 2019 when Jamaica's women's national team achieved a historic feat by becoming the first Caribbean country to qualify for the Women's World Cup.

Beyond just uplifting the team's standards, Marley's work also transformed the nation's perception of women's football, debunking age-old stereotypes and creating newfound respect for the female athletes.

Speaking from the pre-World Cup training camp in Amsterdam, Marley praised the facilities and the team's hyper-focused mindset.

With experienced players and a host of talents, including Manchester City striker Khadija "Bunny" Shaw, Jamaica seek to surpass its performance in the previous World Cup.

While Marley's efforts have earned her immense admiration, she is equally passionate about her initiative, "Football is Freedom."

Inspired by her father's famous quote, Marley's initiative aims to empower girls by providing them with life skills, mentorship, and opportunities for higher education through football.

The impact of this initiative has been transformative, offering a way out for girls living in challenging circumstances in Jamaica.

The success of "Football is Freedom" has attracted partnerships with Adidas and Common Goal, enabling these gifted girls to unleash their full potential, not just on the pitch but also in their homes and communities.

Jamaica's inspiring performances at the Women's World Cup have amplified the impact of Marley's work, as they secured a historic draw against Brazil, qualifying for the knockout stage for the first time.

These "Reggae Girlz" are rewriting history, proving that with proper support and belief, opportunities can transform lives.