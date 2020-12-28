A Bolivian football player said he will adopt the dog that invaded the pitch during a match, local media reports said.
The dog stole the show and the hearts of thousands of fans, who nicknamed him Cachito, last week when it ran onto the field during a professional football match in Potosi, Bolivia.
The pooch invaded the field running, jumping and moving his tail while holding a football cleat in his mouth during the match between The Strongest and Nacional.
Players and the referee in the First Division game struggled to win back possession from the dog. The incident held up play for around three minutes.
Finally, a player for home side National carried the animal off the pitch.
Cachito was later found injured on the streets.
A player from The Strongest sent money to a shelter for the dog's treatment and promised to adopt Cachito as soon as he is back from an away game.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.