A Bolivian football player said he will adopt the dog that invaded the pitch during a match, local media reports said.

The dog stole the show and the hearts of thousands of fans, who nicknamed him Cachito, last week when it ran onto the field during a professional football match in Potosi, Bolivia.

The pooch invaded the field running, jumping and moving his tail while holding a football cleat in his mouth during the match between The Strongest and Nacional.

Players and the referee in the First Division game struggled to win back possession from the dog. The incident held up play for around three minutes.

Finally, a player for home side National carried the animal off the pitch.

Cachito was later found injured on the streets.

A player from The Strongest sent money to a shelter for the dog's treatment and promised to adopt Cachito as soon as he is back from an away game.