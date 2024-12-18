Sloboda Tuzla, one of Bosnia-Herzegovina’s oldest and most storied football clubs, has taken dramatic steps following a string of dismal performances in the Premijer Liga.

Club President Azmir Husic announced the sweeping decision to part ways with the team’s head coach and entire roster after a dismal first half of the season.

The 104-year-old club, founded in 1919, has endured one of its worst campaigns in history.

After 17 matches, Sloboda sits at the bottom of the league table with just two points, having suffered 15 defeats and managed only two draws.

Their offensive struggles have been glaring, with the team scoring a mere five goals while conceding a staggering 36.

Husic described the decision as one of the most difficult in his life.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), he shared his rationale for the drastic measures: “I informed all the players that they are no longer part of Sloboda Tuzla. The team has been disbanded. In the coming days, I expect all contracts to be mutually terminated.”

The move also included the dismissal of head coach Zlatan Nalic, signaling a complete reset for the embattled club.

Husic emphasized that the focus now shifts to rebuilding the squad for the remainder of the season. “We have 16 matches left, and we will fight to stay in the league,” he said, highlighting the club’s determination to overcome the crisis.