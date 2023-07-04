Paris Saint-Germain football star Neymar has been slapped with a hefty fine of 16 million reais ($3.3 million) by a Brazilian prosecutor for constructing a lake without an environmental license at his luxurious mansion on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro.

The town council in Mangaratiba, a popular tourist area located approximately 130 kilometers (80 miles) from Rio, issued the penalties, citing multiple environmental violations while constructing the artificial lake.

The council secretariat released a statement revealing that the fines were imposed due to a range of infractions, including carrying out unauthorized construction work subject to environmental control, capturing and diverting river water without authorization, and removing land and vegetation without proper consent.

These violations were among the "dozens" identified by authorities.

The prosecutor's office in Mangaratiba set the fine at 16 million reais, although initially, the amount was proposed at five million reais, equivalent to nearly one million dollars.

Neymar has a window of 20 days to contest the penalty.

On June 22, following complaints based on social media posts, authorities discovered several environmental breaches at Neymar's opulent property, where workers were actively constructing the artificial lake and beach.

In response, the site was cordoned off, and all activities were ordered to cease. However, reports from Brazilian media alleged that Neymar hosted a party at the location and even indulged in a dip in the contested lake.

Despite repeated attempts, Neymar's press office in Brazil remained silent regarding the matter, declining to provide any comments.

Currently recuperating from surgery on his right ankle, which took place in Doha back in March, the 31-year-old forward has not participated in any matches since February.

Speculation has arisen regarding his future at Paris Saint-Germain, with doubts emerging about his continued stay with the club.

Neymar originally purchased the Mangaratiba mansion in 2016.

Spanning over 10,000 square meters (107,000 square feet), the property boasts various lavish amenities, including a heliport, spa, and gym, according to Brazilian media reports.