Brazil has formally notified FIFA of its interest in hosting the 2029 Club World Cup, ESPN Brazil reported.

The bid was conveyed during meetings in Rio de Janeiro as FIFA President Gianni Infantino visited the country.

Infantino’s trip focused on launching preparations for the 2027 Women’s World Cup, which will be staged across eight host cities in Brazil.

Behind the scenes, officials from the Brazilian Football Confederation, or CBF, have continued to push for FIFA’s expanded club tournament to be held in South America’s largest market.

FIFA did not conduct a traditional bidding process for the 2025 edition, instead appointing the United States to host the 32-team event, and has yet to outline how the 2029 host will be selected.

CBF President Samir Xaud has described the talks as ongoing. “It’s a subject I discussed with President Infantino,” he said last year. “God willing, Brazil will host the 2029 Club World Cup.”

Brazil already has one club assured of a place in the 2029 tournament. Flamengo qualified by winning the 2025 Copa Libertadores.