A Brazilian fan has chosen to bequeath all his worldly possessions to the Samba forward Neymar Jr.

While some may question leaving everything to a wealthy athlete, this anonymous fan firmly believes that Neymar is a deserving recipient and a symbol of inspiration.

Speaking to local media outlet Metropoles, the fan expressed a deep connection with Neymar that goes beyond a shared love for the national team and Brazil's football legacy.

"I admire Neymar and strongly connect with him. I have also experienced defamation, and like him, I prioritize family. The bond he shares with his father reminds me of my own relationship with my late father," he revealed.

Considering his own fragile health condition, the 30-year-old fan realized he had no one suitable to inherit his belongings.

He expressed reluctance to let the government or distant relatives, with whom he had strained relationships, lay claim to his possessions.

Despite previous unsuccessful attempts to give his assets directly to Neymar, he found solace in the legal avenue of creating a will.

A notary's office officially signed the document in Porto Alegre, ensuring his heartfelt gesture would be fulfilled.

Neymar, who plays for Paris St Germain, is one of the highest-paid athletes worldwide, with Forbes estimating his earnings for 2023 at a staggering $85 million.

However, the fan's decision to leave everything to Neymar goes beyond the player's financial success.

He believes Neymar possesses a rare humility and is far from being driven by greed – a characteristic that is rare in today's world.