Adelaide and Melbourne were ablaze with excitement on Monday as the Women's World Cup continues spectacularly.

Two powerhouse teams, high up on the list of favorites, Brazil and Germany, showed no mercy as they delivered stunning victories, leaving fans in awe and opponents trembling in their wake.

In Adelaide, Brazil's star striker, Ary Borges, was an unstoppable force, netting an astonishing hat trick that dismantled fellow Americans Panama in a resounding 4-0 triumph.

The fans were treated to a masterclass in attacking brilliance as Borges showcased her remarkable skills in the 19th, 39th and 70th minutes, leaving the opponents clueless and gasping for breath.

The action-packed match saw Borges combining beautifully with her teammates, and in the 48th minute, she displayed her unselfish side, setting up Bia Zaneratto for an emphatic goal.

Brazil's living legend, Marta, graced the pitch in the later stages, adding her magic touch to the game and solidifying her status as a World Cup veteran with an impressive sixth appearance.

The 2007 finalists, Brazil, now lead the charge in Group F after France and Jamaica's scoreless draw the day before.

The stage is set for an enthralling battle as the tournament progresses.

German party

But that was not the only dazzling performance on display. Over in Melbourne, Germany made a dominant statement by thrashing Morocco 6-0 in a display of sheer footballing supremacy.

Alexandra Popp, Germany's talismanic striker, had a field day, bagging a brace with her exceptional skills on full display in the 11th and 39th minutes.

Germany's forward Alexandra Popp (R) celebrates scoring her team's first goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group H football match against Morocco, Melbourne, Australia, July 24, 2023. (AFP Photo)

With these goals, she now boasts an impressive tally of 64 goals in 129 appearances, making her a force to be reckoned with on the world stage.

Germany's relentless attack didn't stop there.

Klara Bühl joined the goal-scoring party, netting just 23 seconds after the second half commenced.

The Moroccan defense was under immense pressure, conceding own goals from Hanane Ait El Haj in the 54th and Yasmin Mrabet in the 79th.

Lea Schueller and Alexandra Popp of Germany chase the ball as Yasmin Mrabet (R) of Morocco scores an own goal to allow Germany a fifth goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group H match between Germany and Morocco at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne, Australia, July 24, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

To put the icing on the cake, Lea Schüller found the back of the net in the 90th minute, culminating in the biggest victory of the tournament thus far.

"It's not often that you witness such a spectacular start to a World Cup. Our performance was impeccable and we were rewarded in the second half," exclaimed German coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg in an interview with broadcasters ZDF. Humble in victory, she added, "We won't get carried away. We are satisfied, nothing more and nothing less."

Not to be outdone, Italy also made a statement of their own in Auckland with a late 1-0 win against Argentina.

Cristiana Girelli's 87th-minute looping header secured the victory for Italy, putting them atop Group G alongside Sweden.

As the dust settles on the opening days of the Women's World Cup, the stage is set for an epic tournament filled with action, drama and goals.