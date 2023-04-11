Brazil national team's former right back Dani Alves currently finds himself behind bars awaiting trial after being accused of sexual assault in a Barcelona nightclub in December last year.

As he adjusts to life in prison, he has received visits from his family and friends to lift his spirits.

According to Marca, despite the estrangement caused by the alleged offense, Alves' wife, Joana Sanz, paid him a visit in prison on Saturday, accompanied by his close friend Bruno Brasil.

Sanz declined to speak to the media after her hour-and-a-half-long visit.

Sanz recently took to Instagram to announce her decision to leave social media, citing the impact it has had on her mental health.

She also expressed her appreciation for the support she has received and her uncertainty about returning to social media in the future.

"I'm not a person who lives from exposing myself publicly because it causes me anxiety and it's not for me. Thank God, I can do my work away from the media spotlight. I thank all the people who have supported me with precious messages of encouragement and who have even hugged me in the street without knowing me," she said.

"Hopefully all this stops because it is affecting my mental health and my social life. I don't know if I'll come back here, it's time to disconnect," she added.

Alves' brother Ney Alves also took to social media to express his thoughts on the matter, albeit in an enigmatic fashion.

He posted a message expressing gratitude toward God for his blessings but did not provide any further context.

As Dani Alves' future remains uncertain, his family and friends continue to show support in any way possible.

As Ney Alves said, "Jesus, today I don't want to ask you for anything. I just want to thank you for my health, for my family, for my daily bread, for my freedom and for the opportunity of one more day. Thank you, God."