Turkey forward Burak Yılmaz came off the bench to lead Lille to a 2-1 comeback win against Sparta Prague in UEFA Europa League action Thursday.

Ladislav Krejci fired the away for a 1-0 lead but Yılmaz, who came in at the 77th minute, struck twice to bring the victory to the home side in Group H at Stade Pierre Mauroy.

The Czech side was reduced to 10 men after Ondrej Celustka was sent off in the 65th minute.

Following this victory, Lille moved to Europa League knockout stages with one match remaining after increasing its points to 11.

Both Yılmaz and his former Trabzonspor teammate, Turkey midfielder Yusuf Yazıcı, proved invaluable for the French Ligue 1 title contenders in their European campaign.

In the previous showdown between Lille and Sparta Prague, Yazıcı's hat trick had carried the French club to a 4-1 victory. Two weeks later, it was Italian powerhouse Milan's turn to concede three goals scored by Yazıcı, ending the Serie A leader's 24-match unbeaten run.

Çalhanoğlu sparks Milan comeback

Milan's Hakan Çalhanoğlu (C) scores his team's first goal during the UEFA Europa League Group H soccer match against Celtic at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, Dec. 3, 2020. (EPA Photo)

Group H runner-up Milan also fought back from two goals down to seal a 4-2 comeback win over Scottish giants Celtic at San Siro, with another Turkey midfielder doing what he does best and scoring a perfect free-kick goal.

Tom Rogic and Odsonne Edouard gave a 2-0 lead to the Glasgow side within 15 minutes and Milan's progress from Group H was threatening to get complicated.

The hosts responded in devastating fashion though with Hakan Çalhanoğlu and Samu Castillejo scoring in quick succession. Youngsters Jens Petter Hauge and substitute Brahim Diaz struck after the break to finish off the Scottish champions who have only won twice in their last 11 games in all competitions.

With the victory, Milan reached 10 points while Sparta Prague stands at six points and Celtic is at the bottom of the group with only one point.

The solid performances from Yılmaz and Çalhanoğlu came a day after their Turkey teammate Irfan Can Kahveci scored a hat trick against German title contender RB Leipzig in the Champions League Group H match, making him the third Turkish striker with a hat trick in the Champions League after Tuncay Şanlı, Arda Turan and Yılmaz.

However, Kahveci's performance could not prevent the end of Istanbul Başakşehir's Europe campaign as Norwegian forward Alexander Sorloth, last season's Turkish Süper Lig top scorer, set the score 4-3 on stoppage time for the Bundesliga side.

Söyüncü's injury persists

On Turkey's highly praised defense side, Çağlar Söyüncü was on the pitch for Leicester City for the Europa League Group G match against Ukraine's Zorya Luhansk following a 10-match injury break. However, he was replaced by Wesley Fofana in the 17th minute. Turkey midfielder Cengiz Ünder played throughout the match, which ended in a 1-0 surprise defeat for the Premier League side.

In Group G, Sporting Braga joined Leicester in the knockout rounds thanks to a 4-2 win at AEK Athens, while Leicester's defeat at Zorya means the Foxes and Braga both have 10 points with one round of games remaining.

Leicester, along with compatriots Arsenal, Italy's AS Roma and Germany's Hoffenheim, had already qualified for the last 32 in Europe's second-tier competition. Tottenham Hotspur, Antwerp, Villarreal, Braga, Dinamo Zagreb, Red Star Belgrade, PSV Eindhoven, Granada, Bayer Leverkusen, Slavia Prague, Glasgow Rangers and Benfica also booked their places on the night.

Arsenal, sealed the top spot in Group B with a 4-1 win over Rapid Vienna as fans returned to an English Premier League stadium for the first time since March. Two thousand supporters braved the cold to watch as the Gunners secured a fifth successive victory in the competition and become the only team still with a 100% record.

"It was amazing – we were so happy to see the fans today it really helped us during the game," French striker Alexandre Lacazette, who scored a stunning opener, said.

While Celtic's season goes from bad to worse, Glasgow rivals Rangers are flying. The club battled to a 3-2 home win against Standard Liege to guarantee progress from Group D along with Benfica who thumped visitor Lech Poznan 4-0.

Tottenham's Gareth Bale and substitute Dele Alli both scored penalties as the London side qualified from Group J despite being held to a 3-3 draw at LASK Linz in a roller-coaster clash. The hosts dominated the first half but only scored once, through Peter Michorl. Spurs, who had not managed a shot on target, won a penalty for a handball in added time. Gareth Bale converted for his 200th career goal. Son Heung-min put Spurs ahead on the counterattack in the 56th minute.

With Linz still threatening, coach Jose Mourinho made a series of defensive substitutions. Tottenham had three center backs, three full backs and two defensive midfielders on the field by the 84th minute when Johannes Eggestein still found a huge hole and lashed in a shot that Joe Hart reached but could not keep out.

Three minutes later, Spurs regained the lead. One of the two attacking players, Steven Bergwijn was tripped to earn a penalty and the other, Dele Alli, swept it home. Spurs could not keep the lead. Young Frenchman Mamoudou Karamoko smashed in an equalizer from outside the box in added time.

Mourinho complained about the attitude of some of his team. "The fact that the Europa League group phase doesn't motivate some of the players, I knew it," he said.

"When I saw the warm-up before the game I had a feeling and I told the players before the game that there was a huge difference in intensity, communication and enthusiasm in their warm-up and our warm-up because I was looking at both."

Tottenham must beat visitors Antwerp next week to claim the top spot after the Belgians moved two points clear at the top with a 3-1 home victory over Bulgarian outfit Ludogorets.

Spanish side Villarreal sealed first place in Group I with a 1-0 win at Sivasspor who may yet join them in the last 32 after Maccabi Tel Aviv could only draw away to Qarabag.

Dinamo Zagreb claimed an impressive 2-0 win at Feyenoord to win Group K and leave the third-placed Dutch club in danger of missing the cut.

Red Star Belgrade's 0-0 draw with Hoffenheim in Group L means they join the German club in the knockout rounds.

Roma nailed down the top spot in Group A with a 3-1 home win over second-placed Young Boys, but Napoli must wait another week to secure their progress after drawing 1-1 at AZ Alkmaar.

It left the Naples club top of Group F with 10 points, but they cannot afford to lose at home to Real Sociedad in their final game as Sociedad and Alkmaar both have eight points.

Alkmaar welcomes bottom club Rijeka next week.

Slavia Prague and Bayer Leverkusen qualified from Group C with a 3-0 win over Hapoel Beer-Sheeva and a 3-2 victory at Nice, respectively.

PSV Eindhoven beat Granada 1-0 away in Group E to confirm their place along with the Spanish club in the knockout phase.