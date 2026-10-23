Police are investigating a burglary at the home of Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes after intruders stole several items, according to a report by The Athletic.

Cheshire Police launched an investigation after responding to reports of suspicious activity at a residential address Wednesday night. Officers found no suspects at the scene but discovered that a burglary had taken place.

“The caller reported three unknown men in the rear garden of a neighbouring property,” Detective Inspector Dave Jarvis told The Athletic.

“Officers attended the scene and on arrival there was no trace of the suspects. However, officers discovered that there had been a burglary at the address and a number of items had been stolen,” Jarvis said, adding that the investigation was ongoing.

According to The Athletic, which cited a Manchester United statement, no members of Fernandes’ family were at home during the break-in. The intruders reportedly spent less than five minutes inside the property before police arrived.

The incident was reported shortly after United’s 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como in Italy on Wednesday, The Athletic said.

Reuters has contacted Cheshire Police and Manchester United for comment.

Fernandes has played in every game for United this season and captained the team in Wednesday’s defeat, which extended the club’s winless run in all competitions to seven matches.

After the loss, the 32-year-old called on his teammates to show more courage, saying they needed to be “more brave” following another disappointing performance.

United sit 13th in the Premier League standings and will look to end their poor run when they host Bournemouth on Sunday.