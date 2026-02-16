The 2027 Africa Cup of Nations will take place in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda as scheduled, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed Friday, dismissing reports that the tournament could be postponed to 2028.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe addressed media speculation, particularly a report suggesting infrastructure or security concerns might force a delay.

Speaking after the CAF Executive Committee meeting in Dar es Salaam, Motsepe said, "We have done a lot to have AFCON held in East Africa, and our commitment remains to have AFCON in East Africa."

He emphasized that CAF would work closely with the three hosts to ensure stadiums, transport networks, hotels, and other operational logistics meet the confederation's highest standards.

The tournament is scheduled for June and July 2027, deliberately ahead of Kenya’s general elections in August.

Earlier, Nicholas Musonye, chair of Kenya’s local organizing committee, had warned of “a volatile atmosphere” that could compromise security, suggesting a potential postponement to 2028. Motsepe’s confirmation prioritizes continuity and signals CAF’s confidence in the region’s ability to host a major continental event.

This edition carries historic significance.

It marks the first time AFCON will be jointly hosted by three nations, a collaboration branded under the "East Africa Pamoja" initiative.

It also celebrates the 70th anniversary of the tournament and will be the final AFCON under the biennial schedule before CAF transitions to a quadrennial format in 2028, intended to reduce player fatigue and better align with global football calendars.

Qualification involves all 54 CAF member associations, with the three hosts automatically qualified.

The preliminary rounds are set from March to November 2026, leading to a 24-team finals lineup. CAF has indicated that the detailed schedule and fixtures will be released once venue inspections and final logistical arrangements are complete.

CAF’s commitment extends beyond logistics.

Motsepe highlighted ongoing investments in referee development and VAR training to ensure officiating integrity, responding to criticism from the 2025 AFCON final in Morocco, where Senegal staged a brief walk-off over a contentious penalty before ultimately winning the title.

Preparations are well underway, including stadium inspections, upgrades to training facilities, and coordination with local authorities on security and transportation.

CAF views AFCON 2027 as an opportunity to strengthen football across East Africa, boost youth development programs, expand fan engagement, and create lasting infrastructure benefits for the host nations.